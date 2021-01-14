Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Dhaka, Bangladesh, said the first of 30 million doses of the Oxford University/Astrazeneca plc SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, AZD-1222, are expected to arrive in Bangladesh by the end of January, with more deliveries every month until June. Beximco is the exclusive distributor for the vaccine in Bangladesh.

Bone Therapeutics SA, of Gosselies, Belgium, and Rigenerand SRL, of Modena, Italy, have agreed on a process development partnership. The first collaboration between the two organizations will focus on augmented professional bone-forming cells – cells that are differentiated and programmed for a specific task. There is also potential for Bone to broaden its therapeutic targets and explore new mechanisms of action with potential gene modifications. Bone is developing an off-the-shelf viscosupplement, JTA-004, which is in phase III development for treating osteoarthritis knee pain.

Bridgebio Pharma Inc., of Palo Alto, Calif., and Eidos Therapeutics Inc., of San Francisco, said the acquisition of shares of Eidos common stock not held by Bridgebio or its subsidiaries, on the terms and subject to the conditions of their previously announced merger agreement, is expected to close on or about Jan. 26. The closing of the transaction is subject to the receipt of approvals from Bridgebio and Eidos stockholders.

Diurnal Group plc, of Cardiff, U.K., said it extended its exclusive license arrangement for Alkindi (hydrocortisone granules in capsules) with Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Deer Park, Ill., to include Canada. Eton will be responsible for obtaining registration for Alkindi (hydrocortisone granules in capsules for opening) in Canada for treating pediatric patients with adrenal insufficiency and for all commercialization activities, including pricing and reimbursement. Eton will initially use product from Diurnal’s European supply chain, with an option to establish its own supply chain in the future. Diurnal will receive a royalty on future sales in Canada.

Fujifilm Corp., of Tokyo, and the industry-academia consortium Center for Advanced Biological Innovation and Manufacturing (CABIM) secured $76 million in financing and signed a lease for a 40,000-square-foot site in Watertown, Mass., at The Arsenal on the Charles, which is owned and operated by Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. Fujifilm will be responsible for contract process development and manufacturing services at the facility through its subsidiary, Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies. CABIM was established through equal investment from Fujifilm, Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Marlborough, Mass.-based Cytiva and Alexandria.

Kaleido Biosciences Inc., of Lexington, Mass., reported interim data from a non-IND study of its Microbiome Metabolic Therapy KB-109 in patients with COVID-19. In the overall population, there was no difference in median time to resolution of 13 overall COVID-19-related symptoms for KB-109 plus supportive self care (SSC). In patients with one or more co-morbidities, median time to resolution was 18 days for KB-109 plus SSC compared to 27 days for SSC alone.

Nucleai Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel, and Debiopharm SA, of Lausanne, Switzerland, are partnering to use Nucleai's artificial intelligence-powered biomarker research and discovery platform for an undisclosed clinical-stage oncology asset owned by Debiopharm. Nucleai will receive an undisclosed up-front payment and is eligible for success-based milestone payments based on Debiopharm integrating Nucleai's biomarkers in its clinical studies and developing them as companion diagnostics.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego, has contracted with Lentigen Technology Inc., a subsidiary of Miltenyi Biotec BV & Co. KG, of Bergisch Gladbach, Germany, to manufacture lentiviral vectors for its ROR1-targeting CAR T-cell therapy program. Oncternal plans to start a first-in-human study of the ROR1-targeting CAR T therapy in the second half of 2021.

Revive Therapeutics Ltd., of Toronto, is funding research on an E Coli-based biosynthesis enzymatic platform to produce a biosynthetic version of psilocybin, in the lab of Gavin Williams at North Carolina State University. Revive has an exclusive option to license the technology. The company has a psilocybin-based product pipeline that includes an oral thin film product.

Siga Technologies Inc., of New York, said its partner, Meridian Medical Technologies Inc., a unit of New York-based Pfizer Inc., was awarded a contract from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) for the purchase of up to approximately $33 million of Siga's smallpox treatment, Tpoxx (tecovirimat). PHAC will purchase approximately $3.4 million doses of oral Tpoxx by March 31, 2021, and cumulatively $17.2 million by March 31, 2023. The remaining amount will be purchased after March 31, 2023, subject to PHAC exercising its option.

Ubiquigent Ltd., of Dundee, U.K., is collaborating with the Mottram Laboratory at the University of York to study the inhibition of deubiquitylase enzymes expressed by the protozoan Leishmania mexicana for the treatment of the tropical disease leishmaniasis. The research will be supported by a grant from U.K. Research and Innovation.

United Immunity Co. Ltd., of Tsu, Japan, and Xyphos Biosciences Inc., a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Astellas Pharma Inc., are collaborating on the development of nano-immunotherapies to treat intractable cancers that can't be effectively treated with current therapies. Financial terms of the collaboration weren't disclosed.