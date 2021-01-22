Pittsburgh-based Alung Technologies Inc., a provider of low-flow extracorporeal carbon dioxide removal technologies for treating patients with acute respiratory failure, said it has treated more than 75 COVID-19 patients and is experiencing increasing demand for the Hemolung respiratory assist system as a result of the pandemic. The U.S. FDA granted the company emergency use authorization for Hemolung to treat COVID-19 patients in the second quarter of 2020.

San Francisco-based Calcula Technologies Inc. said it has successfully completed its initial clinical cases following the recent U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance of the Peralta Stone Removal Catheter for the treatment of kidney and ureteral stones.

Conformis Inc., of Billerica, Mass., and Sites Medical, of Columbia City, Ind., have entered a nonexclusive development and supply agreement to incorporate Sites’ Osteosync Ti technology into future Conformis cementless total knee replacement products.

Stockholm-based Elekta AB said it has sold its 7.3% of outstanding common stock in Viewray Inc., of Cleveland. Elekta purchased the shares on Dec. 29, 2021, at $3.13 per share and sold them today at $4.65 per share. The proceeds from the sale were approximately $53 million, resulting in a gain of about $1.75 million.

Crescita Therapeutics Inc., of Laval, Quebec, said that Paris-based Laboratoires Fillmed has submitted a new medical device license application to Health Canada for the Art portfolio, a collection of hyaluronic acid-based fillers for dermatology. Crescita and Fillmed entered an agreement in January 2020 granting Crescita exclusive rights to distribute the Art Filler injectables and the New Cellular Treatment Factor in Canada.

Exagen Inc., of Vista, Calif., said that all Avise test offerings are now a contracted in-network service with Tufts Medical Center.

Warsaw, Ind.-based Orthopediatrics Corp. said it continues to expand its product offerings in Australia and New Zealand, launching the Orthex system. The system is an external fixation and hexapod system consisting of ring, struts, implants, hardware accessories, and Point & Click Software for deformity correction in both the upper and lower extremities.

New Orleans-based Ready, an on-demand health care service, reported the availability of in-home rapid COVID-19 testing with results in 15 minutes or less.

Aubagne, France-based Sartorius Stedim Biotech has committed $1.5 million to Penn State to create the Sartorius Cell Culture Facility, which will expand Penn State’s biotechnology ecosystem.

Worldwide Clinical Trials Inc., a full-service, midsize, global contract research organization, has moved its corporate headquarters from Morrisville, N.C., to Frontier RTP, the innovation campus located in the heart of Research Triangle Park (RTP) in North Carolina.