About 91% of funds recorded in 2020 for all biopharma collaborations with nonprofit entities and 75% of all grant money went directly to therapeutic and vaccine efforts to fight COVID-19.

BioWorld has tracked 912 bio/nonprofit deals worth $19.86 billion and 658 grants awarded to the industry and valued at $12.98 billion for a combined total this year of 1,570 and $32.84 billion. Companies developing therapeutics and vaccines for the SARS-CoV-2 virus are the recipients of about $27.8 billion of those funds through 663 deals (42%). Broken down, that amounts to 421 bio/nonprofit deals worth $18 billion and 242 grants valued at $9.75 billion.

The top three grants of the year were given by the U.S. government to biopharma companies Sanofi SA ($2.1 billion), Novavax Inc. ($1.6 billion) and Astrazeneca plc ($1.2 billion) for the development of COVID-19 vaccines. The top three bio/nonprofit deals also involved the U.S. government and COVID-19 vaccines, with Moderna Inc. ($1.97 billion) and Biontech SE ($1.95 billion and $1.95 billion) taking the top three contracts.

The combined amount of both bio/nonprofit deals and grants for 2020 is a 346% increase over the $7.36 billion recorded for 2019. Without COVID-19, there was a 31% decrease in value ($5.04 billion) year over year, but a 6% increase in volume, rising from 857 in 2019 to 907 in 2020.

So far in 2021, there have been 15 bio/nonprofit deals worth $13 million and two biopharma grants worth undisclosed amounts.

A listing of biopharma deals with nonprofit and government entities, as well as grants awarded to the industry, for all of 2020 and through the first three weeks of January, are updated and can be found within BioWorld Snapshots.