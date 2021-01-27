TORONTO – Calgary-based Circle Cardiovascular Imaging Inc. is receiving CA$2.65 million (US$2.09 million) in funding from the Canadian government’s Western Diversification Program (WDP), which represents nearly half of the more than CA$5.5 million (US$3.35 million) investment made to four Alberta-based organizations and companies. Company CEO Greg Ogrodnick attributes this to Circle Cardiovascular’s position “as the world leader in cardiovascular imaging.”

“We have around 1,500 installs around the world, along with both distribution and product development agreements with two very large scanner manufacturers,” Ogrodnick told BioWorld. “We also have probably the largest AI team certainly in imaging across all health care IT and luckily the City of Calgary and the University of Alberta are two of the best at training up AI talent.”

Swiss Army knife of diagnostic imaging

Ogrodnick said he has spent the better part of his business life in the cardiology field. His commitment to improved cardiovascular imaging deepened several years ago after he and colleagues identified three bottlenecks plaguing the Cardiac MRI sector. First was the sheer complexity obtaining quality images of the heart which, unlike images of the knee or hip, have movement from the beating heart to contend with.

“The second piece of the puzzle was to actually do the analysis of those images and get correct diagnostic answers,” said Ogrodnick. “The third piece was differentiating CardiacMRI from other imaging modalities to get accurate quantitative analysis.” In short, providing a numeric analysis of the heart during the imaging process would help to fine tune doctors’ diagnostic capabilities.

The solution unfolded gradually as Ogrodnick began working with cardiologist Matthias Friedrich on new software that would eventually generate revenues enabling them to address all three issues. “Fast forward to today where you have so much machine learning and AI built into our software, what used to take an hour can be done in two or three minutes,” said Ogrodnick.

A case in point: Circle Cardiovascular’s recent introduction of its 5.12 version cvi42, AI technology that automates the performance tracking of heart valves, for example, analyzes blood flows within the ventricular chamber of the heart and improve procedural workflows. Another new feature is a quantitative profusion tool for analyzing the amount of blood that gets to the heart muscle, post-heart attack.

“The gold standard for quantitative profusion is nuclear scanning, which is widely adopted across North America; its downside is extreme exposure to radiation,” said Ogrodnick. From a patient safety standpoint Circle’s latest 5.12 version automates blood perfusion analysis to reduce procedure time, in turn eliminating radiation exposure.

Ogrodnick gives credit to scanner manufacturers who have also kept pace by coming up with new automated methods and sequences to simplify scanning procedures. “So now, from start to finish, we can get things done from the time a patient gets a scan to when there is a report on the physcians desk in around thirty minutes. Before, that would have taken hours.”

Universal payback

The government award will help Circle Cardiovascular enhance the AI-based cardiac tools it has already produced and underwrite the development of new products, Ogrodnick noted. That said, it’s not a cash award medical device companies would ordinarily shout to the rafters about – Circle Cardiovascular’s is a repayable award. If that seems like a hill too high to climb, it’s not Ogrodnick said.

Circle Cardiovascular’s own fortunes will be bolstered, Ogrodnick said, as will the reputation of local, Alberta-based scanning expertise. Circle Cardiovascular has also had access to knowledgeable clinicians at Calgary’s Stephenson Cardiac Imaging Centre. Equally important is funding support from other federal and provincial funding bodies, notably, Ottawa’s Industrial Research Assistance Program (IRAP) and Alberta’s Innovate Program.

What’s next for the Calgary company? Circle will continue evolving into other areas in cardiovascular imaging, notably the diagnosis and analysis of stroke which typically begins in the heart, Ogrodnick noted. “We’re an agnostic company whether it be CT, MRI or ultrasound. We can expand into other imaging modalities that can play an important role in patient outcomes.”