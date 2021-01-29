Boston-based Decibel Therapeutics Inc., a company developing treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance, reported a partnership with San Francisco-based Invitae Corp., a medical genetics company, to launch Amplify, a no-charge genetic testing program to screen for the genetic cause of congenital hearing loss in children diagnosed with auditory neuropathy.

Franklin, Tenn.-based Emids Inc. reported the acquisition of Gatineau, Quebec-based health care specialist firm Macadamian. Terms of the deal, which closed earlier this month, were not disclosed. The Macadamian acquisition expands Emids’ global employee footprint to more than 2,300, with 109 expert designers, developers and engineers in Canada and Eastern Europe.

Labrador Technologies Inc., of Calgary, Alberta, said the TSX Venture Exchange has conditionally approved the previously announced reverse takeover transaction pursuant to the exclusive software license purchase agreement with Singapore-based Claritas Healthtech Pte. Ltd. for the latter’s Irad technology.

Brisbane, Calif.-based Mammoth Biosciences Inc. signed a comarketing agreement with Santa Clara, Calif.-based Agilent Technologies Inc. for the launch of a high-throughput CRISPR-based SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic test composed of Agilent's Bravo automation workstation and Mammoth's Detectr Boost SARS-CoV-2 assay. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The assay and automation solution will use Agilent's Bravo liquid handling system, including the Bravo Benchcel DB workstation and Biotek plate readers, which the partners estimate will be able to perform more than 4,000 COVID-19 tests per day. Agilent acquired Biotek, which sold instruments for the life science industry such as cell imaging systems and microplate readers, in July 2019 for $1.17 billion. Mammoth said it plans to submit the assay to the U.S. FDA for emergency use authorization soon.

Richmond, Ontario-based Neovasc Inc. reported that the American Medical Association (AMA) has issued a new Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) Category III Code for transcatheter implantation of its Neovasc Reducer coronary sinus reduction device. The code is effective July 1, 2021. The AMA is responsible for managing the CPT coding system that the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services use to track procedures. While the Reducer is not approved for commercial use in the U.S., the FDA granted breakthrough device designation to the Reducer in October 2018.

Orasure Technologies Inc., of Bethlehem, Pa., said its Omnigene-Oral (OM-505) saliva collection kit, a product of subsidiary DNA Genotek, was included in a U.S. FDA emergency use authorization granted to Ambry Genetics Corp., of Aliso Viejo, Calif., for use in its Ambry COVID-19 RT-PCR saliva test.

Hilden, Germany-based Qiagen NV said it has added kits for wastewater testing to its growing portfolio of COVID-19 products. The new kits are designed for use on the series of Qiacuity instruments based on digital polymerase chain reaction technology.

Synergy Disc Replacement Ltd., of Louisville, Colo., has enrolled the first patient in its U.S. IDE clinical trial. The multicenter, prospective, historically controlled study aims to demonstrate that the Synergy Disc is at least as safe and effective as conventional anterior cervical discectomy and fusion in patients with one-level symptomatic cervical degenerative disc disease. The trial plans to enroll a total of 175 patients at up to 15 sites in the U.S.