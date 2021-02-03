Austriamicrosystems AG (Ams), of Premstätten, Austria, has selected Hasselt, Belgium-based Extra Horizon to power an innovative point-of-care solution for its lab-quality, spectral sensor-enhanced lateral flow test solution to help fight COVID-19.

San Diego-based Axim Biotechnologies Inc. reported the initiation of clinical trials for Immunopass, the company’s rapid point-of-care test that semi-quantitatively measures levels of neutralizing antibodies to COVID-19.

Bendcare LLC, of Boca Raton, Fla., said the American College of Rheumatology’s Rheumatology Research Foundation has awarded its Columbus Division a research grant to support their project Telehealth-delivered Healthcare to Improve Care (THRIVE) in community practice rheumatology. The amount of the award was not disclosed.

Phoenix-based Botanisol Analytics Inc. and Ocean Insight, of Orlando, Fla., are teaming up to develop and introduce the world’s first portable laser virus screener. By leveraging Ocean’s applied spectral knowledge and manufacturing capacity, the “Botanisol Analytics Powered by Ocean Insight” system could be reliably produced in quantities of up to 100,000 units within the next year, the companies said.

Congenica Ltd., of Cambridge, U.K., has teamed up with Gabriel Precision Oncology Ltd., a spinout from the University of Glasgow, to develop an automated somatic cancer clinical interpretation software platform, which will support the use of multiple genomic assays in routine clinical practice to enable next-generation sequencing-based cancer molecular diagnostics at scale.

Fujifilm Medical Systems U.S.A. Inc., of Lexington, Mass., said its complete portfolios of endoscopy and endosurgery products are now available at contracted pricing to members of Vizient Inc., a member-driven health care performance improvement company based in Irving, Texas.

Ann Arbor, Mich.-based Histosonics Inc. reported the first patient treated in the HOPE4LIVER U.S. study. The multicenter, open-label, single-arm trial will enroll up to 45 patients to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Histosonics’ noninvasive sonic beam therapy in mechanically destroy targeted primary and metastatic liver tumors.

Tel Aviv-based Inspiremd Ltd. said it has secured a partner to achieve registration and distribution of its Cguard embolic prevention system in mainland China. The new Chinese distributor will also make a $900,000 investment in Inspiremd’s common stock at the closing price on the day immediately prior to entering into the transaction in a private placement.

McGinley Orthopedics, of Casper, Wyoming, reported the first implantation of its Lever Action Plate system for distal radius fractures by hand surgeons at Shriners Hospitals for Children - Philadelphia.

Medline Industries Inc., of Northfield, Ill., said it has been named the exclusive supply chain vendor for Nashville-based Ardent Health Services.

Cincinnati-based Meridian Bioscience Inc. said it will increase production capacity of its SARS-CoV-2 molecular diagnostic test on its Revogene platform after receiving a $5.5 million award from NIH’s Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx) initiative and an additional grant from Ohio. The expansion will be completed over the coming months and is expected to yield a maximum capacity of 800,000 Revogene tests per month by the end of the year.

Waltham, Mass.-based Mobile Heartbeat has partnered with Colossal Contracting LLC, of Annapolis, Md., to deliver the MH-Cure clinical communication platform to government health care providers.

Netsmart Technologies, of Overland Park, Kan., has acquired Gpm Corp., an Ashville, N.C.-based software-as-a-service company focused on supporting long-term and post-acute care medical practices that provide care to geriatric patients. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

New England Biolabs Inc. (NEB), of Ipswich, Mass., and Color Health Inc., of Burlingame, Calif., reported a partnership to provide weekly COVID-19 testing to NEB's U.S.-based employees. Color’s diagnostic platform uses NEB's Colorimetric LAMP reagents.

Quantumdx Group Ltd., of Newcastle upon Tyne, U.K., said its SARS-CoV-2 assay for laboratory use has been validated by NHS Test and Trace. The analysis confirmed that the real-time reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction test has a limit of detection of less than 500 copies/ml, sensitivity of 98.9% and specificity of 99.1%, making it one of the most sensitive tests on the market.

Veeva Systems Inc., of Pleasanton, Calif., said that Epredia, a precision cancer and tissue diagnostics company headquartered in Portsmouth, N.H., is adopting its Veeva Vault Quality and Veeva Vault Rim applications to automate change control between quality management and regulatory operations.

South San Francisco-based Veracyte Inc. reported plans to acquire Decipher Biosciences Inc., a San Diego-based precision oncology company focused on urologic cancers. At closing, Veracyte will pay $600 million in total consideration to Decipher security holders, consisting of $250 million in cash and up to $350 million in stock consideration, subject to customary purchase price adjustments. The number of Veracyte shares issued at the closing will be based on a fixed price of $54.30 per share, resulting in a maximum issuance of 6.4 million common shares. The transaction is expected to close by May 2021, and Decipher Biosciences will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Veracyte. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is serving as financial advisor to Veracyte, and Fenwick & West LLP is serving as legal advisor. Evercore Group LLC is serving as financial advisor to Decipher Biosciences, and Cooley LLP is serving as legal advisor.

Zyter Inc., a digital health product company based in Rockville, Md., said it has acquired Casenet LLC, of Bedford, Mass., from Centene Corp. Casenet provides a comprehensive suite of enterprise care management software products. Financial details of the transaction were not reported.