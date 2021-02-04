Active Biotech AB, of Lund, Sweden, contracted with Madrid-based Famar Health Care Services Madrid SAU to manufacture an eye-drop formulation of its immunomodulator, laqui­nimod. Active plans to study the new formulation, which was developed through a collaboration with Leukocare AG, of Munich, Germany, as a treatment for non-infectious non-anterior uveitis.

Angiotensin Therapeutics, of Evanston, Ill., published preclinical data on its variants of angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology. The ACE2 variants were able to block infection of human kidney organoids by the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The company plans to run safety studies before filing an IND application.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Dhaka, Bangladesh, received the first 5 million doses of AZD-1222, the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine from Oxford University/Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K., from its partner Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., of Pune, India. The remaining 25 million doses for distribution through the Government of Bangladesh's mass vaccination program will be delivered in monthly installments until June 2021. Beximco also expects 1 million doses for sale and distribution to the private pay market in Bangladesh, but the first shipment of that supply is delayed due to prioritization of supply for mass vaccination programs and COVAX initiatives.

Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group Inc., of Boca Raton, Fla., licensed patents from the National Eye Institute covering the use of metformin for the treatment of retinal degeneration. The company expects to start a clinical study testing an eye-drop formulation of metformin by the third quarter of 2022.

Diamond Therapeutics Inc., of Toronto, established an agreement with McGill University for the exclusive use of technology, data and intellectual property on the use of low doses of lysergic acid diethylamide in the treatment of mental health disorders. Diamond will collaborate with the university laboratory on research studies of the drug.

Evotec SE, of Hamburg, Germany, established a multiyear partnership with the Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE) for the development of a cell therapy treatment for heart failure. Evotec will contribute its expertise in human induced pluripotent stem cells, while UKE contributes its Giga Patch Method for the generation of fully functional heart tissue suitable for cardiac transplantation. Financial terms of the collaboration weren't disclosed.

Gensight Biologics SA, of Paris, published preclinical data on its gene therapy, GS030-DP, which expresses ChrimsonR, in Communications Biology. In nonhuman primates, the treatment produced spatiotemporal activation of retinal ganglion cells, which allowed for pattern discrimination with an estimated Snellen visual acuity of 20/249. Gensight is currently testing GS030-DP in combination with GS030-MD in the Pioneer phase I/II study of patients with late-stage retinitis pigmentosa.

Golden Biotechnology Corp., of Taipei, Taiwan, licensed its COVID-19 treatment, Hocena (antroquinonol), in South Korea, Russia, Ukraine and Turkey to BNC Korea Co. Ltd., of Daegu, Korea. Golden will receive $4 million up front and is eligible for $14 million in milestone payments. The company is also eligible for royalty payments of 25% on sales of the drug.

Molecular Partners AG, of Zurich-Schlieren, Switzerland, and Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland, published preclinical data on their antivirals ensovibep and MP-0423 on the preprint service bioRxiv. In a pseudovirion model, both drugs were able to inhibit SARS-CoV-2 variants first identified in the U.K. and South Africa.

Novavax Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md., executed a binding heads of terms agreement with the government of Switzerland to supply 6 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373. Novavax and Switzerland plan to negotiate the final agreement. Initial delivery is expected following successful regulatory review.

Parexel International Ltd., of Waltham, Mass, and Neogenomics Inc., of Fort Myers, Fla., are partnering to use Neogenomics' database genomic and clinical data to accelerate patient matching and optimize trial design, site selection, clinical development and translational research. The companies are considering opportunities to expand the partnership, including potentially lab services and biomarker capabilities. Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc., of New York received $11.6 million from the closing of the sale of Arvelle Therapeutics GmbH to Angelini Pharma SpA, of Rome. Sio is eligible for additional payments, including approximately $4.8 million for the marketing approval of cenobamate by the EMA.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc., of Montreal, licensed two anti-coronavirus compounds from the University of Georgia. Sunshine plans to start testing the drugs in mice infected with SARS-CoV-2 later in February.

Wuxi STA, of Shanghai, a unit of Wuxi Apptec, agreed to purchase a manufacturing facility in Couvet, Switzerland, from New York-based Bristol Myers Squibb Co. The transaction is expected to close by the second quarter of 2021. Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.