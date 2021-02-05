Commonwealth Diagnostics International Inc. (CDI), of Salem, Mass., said the American Medical Association has assigned a Proprietary Laboratory Analysis code for the IBSchek Capillary Collection Kit, a blood test for irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). The company will begin billing to all insurance providers for IBSchek immediately, except Medicaid. Additionally, CDI has also announced the maximum out-of-pocket cost for IBSchek will be reduced to $99 for all patients.

Real Time Medical Systems LLC, of Linthicum Heights, Md., launched its Post COVID-19 Vaccination Alert tool, which enables nursing facilities to proactively monitor residents who have been administered a COVID-19 vaccination for adverse side effects.

Seqwell Inc., of Beverly, Mass., reported the release of its Plexwell Single Cell Rapid kit for the preparation of next-generation sequencing libraries for single-cell RNA sequencing.

T2 Biosystems Inc., of Lexington, Mass., said its T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel, a molecular diagnostic test that runs on the T2Dx Instrument, can detect the Brazil (P.1) variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., a Warsaw, Indian-based orthopedics company, reported it intends to spin off the company's Spine and Dental businesses to form a new and independent, publicly traded company that it’s referring to as Newco. The transaction is intended to qualify as a tax-free distribution, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, to U.S. shareholders of new publicly traded stock in Newco. Zimmer Biomet is targeting completion of the spin-off in mid-2022.