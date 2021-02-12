Apollomics, Inc., of Foster City, Calif., said it signed an exclusive license agreement to develop and commercialize TYG-100, a checkpoint control immunotherapy recombinant vaccine, in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and South Africa. TYG-100 comprises the amino-terminal sequence of G17, a gastrointestinal peptide hormone. The technology induces a novel mechanism of action that is able to unmask tumors, according to Apollomics. TYG-100 was developed by Tyg Oncology Ltd., of Mansfield, U.K.

Aqualung Therapeutics Corp., of Tucson, Az., said that of more than 5,000 proteins identified as perturbed in COVID-19 patients who did not survive their illness compared to controls, nicotinamide phosphoribosyltransferase (NAMPT) expression was linked to life-threatening multi-organ injuries via participation in multiple inflammatory signaling pathways. The data were published in Cell. NAMPT has also, the company said, been noted as a damage-associated molecular pattern and a master regulator of systemic inflammation, including in patients with COVID-19 infection. Aqualung is developing the monoclonal antibody ALT-100 to treat inflammation.

Evry, France-based Généthon and Whitelab Genomics, of Paris, which specializes in AI applied to gene and cell therapies, will collaborate to develop new capsids, or vectors. Généthon is a nonprofit R&D center that is developing gene therapy products for rare diseases.

Institute for Clinical and Economic Review, of Boston, released a draft evidence report comparing the clinical effectiveness and value of three treatments for multiple myeloma: idecabtagene vicleucel (Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Bluebird Bio Inc.), ciltacabtagene autoleucel (Johnson & Johnson, Legend Biotech Corp.) and Blenrep (belantamab mafodotin, Glaxosmithkline plc). The report concludes that ide-cel and cilta-cel are better than current treatments for multiple myeloma patients who are refractory to three drugs, and Blenrep is equivalent or slightly superior to current treatments for quad- and penta- refractory patients. Based on the efficacy and the institute's threshold pricing, the report calculates that ide-cel should be priced in the $170,000 range, cilta-cel should be priced in the $420,000 range, and Blenrep's current price is in line with meeting the threshold. The institute is accepting public comments on the report through March 11, 2021.

Moderna Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., will sell an additional 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the U.S. government, bringing its confirmed order to 300 million doses. The company has supplied 41 million doses of its vaccine so far to the U.S. government and is on track to deliver the first 100 million doses in the first quarter of 2021 and the second order of 100 million doses in May 2021. The company is shooting for delivering the third batch of 100 million doses before the end of July 2021. In separate news, Moderna said the Canadian government increased its confirmed order commitment by 4 million doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna (mRNA-1273 SARS-CoV-2 vaccine), bringing its confirmed order commitment to 44 million doses. On Dec. 23, Health Canada authorized the COVID-19 vaccine for the immunization of people 18 and older under an interim order.

Pfizer Inc., of New York and Biontech SE, of Mainz, Germany, said the U.S. government exercised its option for an additional 100 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the total order to 300 million doses. The government will pay $1.95 billion for the additional 100 million doses.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y., said the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upheld a decision by the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware by ruling that Thousand Oaks, Calif.-based Amgen Inc.'s asserted patent claims directed toward proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK9) antibodies are invalid based on lack of enablement. The ruling means, Regeneron added, that it and Paris-based Sanofi SA have invalidated all five of Amgen's asserted claims relevant to Praluent (alirocumab). The decision follows an October ruling by the European Patent Office's Technical Board of Appeal that also invalidated certain functional claims of Amgen's European patent directed to PCSK9 antibodies, the company said. Regeneron has sole rights for Praluent inside the U.S. and Sanofi has sole rights for Praluent outside the U.S. Each party is solely responsible for funding development and commercialization expenses in their respective territories.

Sanofi SA, of Paris, initiated its tender offer to acquire the shares of Kiadis Pharma BV, of Amsterdam, the Netherlands, to complete the previously announced €308 million (US$373 million) acquisition. Shares can be tendered between Feb. 15, 2021, and April 12, 2021. Approximately 36.6% of the shares have already been irrevocably committed under the offer. Kiadis plans to hold extraordinary meeting of shareholders March 30, 2021.