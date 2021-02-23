Seattle-based Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. said it has expanded its collaboration with Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, of Burlington, N.C., to enable broader access to Adaptive’s portfolio of immune-driven clinical diagnostic and research products. The expanded collaboration includes a commercial agreement for Adaptive’s Clonoseq and Immunoseq assays and a lab services agreement for Adaptive’s T-Detect COVID test, the first clinical T-cell-based test for patient to confirm recent or prior COVID-19 infection, which launched Feb. 23.

Astarte Medical, a health intelligence company based in Yardley, Pa., said it has signed a contract with Arkansas Children’s Hospital to implement its NICUtrition software platform to analyze and understand feeding metrics and milestones and the corresponding growth outcomes for preterm infants in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Evasc Neurovascular Enterprises ULC, of Vancouver, British Columbia, said it has successfully completed its application to the French Ministry of Health’s Forfait Innovation program for the Eclips nontubular endovascular device. The program grants clinical trial funding to evaluate CE-marked devices that are deemed to be truly innovative and offer significant clinical benefit, fulfilling an unmet medical need.

Genesiscare Pty. Ltd., a global provider of integrated cancer care headquartered in Alexandria, Australia, and Laguna Hills, Calif.-based precision medicine company Prelude Corp. have teamed up to increase access to breast cancer testing. Under the agreement, Genesiscare will make Prelude’s Dcisionrt test for women diagnosed with ductal carcinoma or Stage 0 breast cancer who are treated with breast-conserving surgery available in Australia, as well as increase patient access in the U.S. through its network of integrated cancer treatment centers.

Leuven, Belgium-based Icometrix NV, a provider of artificial intelligence-powered imaging solutions for people with neurological conditions, has added Icobrain cva, a stroke solution, to its Icobrain portfolio. The announcement follows the U.S. FDA clearance and CE marking of its image processing software for the analysis and communication of the tissue perfusion state on CT scans in patient with ischemic stroke.

Riverdale, Md.-based Medcura Inc. has been awarded a $2 million follow-on grant to expand its Lifefoam implantable products program based, in part, on successful results under a previous grant from the U.S. military. The company was recommended for funding by the Department of Defense for a $2 million grant through the U.S. Army Medical Research and Material Command to expand its advanced solutions for prolonged field care.

Neuroone Medical Technologies Corp., of Eden Prairie, Minn., reported the successful completion of its first performance milestone in its distribution and development agreement with Warsaw, Ind.-based Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., signed last July. In addition to acquiring the exclusive global distribution rights to Neuroone's Evo patented electrode technology, the partnership also offered the potential for Neuroone to earn back-end milestone payments if certain events were met within a specified time frame.

Perkinelmer Inc., of Waltham, Mass., reported the launch of the Perkinelmer COVID-19 Antigen Test for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid protein antigen in nasal or nasopharyngeal swab specimens. The lateral flow immunoassay test can be used to screen or to aid in diagnoses of COVID-19 in asymptomatic or symptomatic individuals.

Baltimore-based Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc. (PGDx) reported a strategic collaboration with Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia for the PGDx elio plasma resolve liquid biopsy panel. The partnership aims to broaden liquid biopsy applications in oncology clinical research.

Pixcell Medical Technologies Ltd., of Yokneam Ilit, Israel, said researchers for the Risk Underlying Rural Areas Longitudinal (RURAL) study have selected its miniaturized, portable hematology analyzer, Hemoscreen. The six-year research study seeks to gain insight into the specific health-related concerns of the population in the rural southeastern U.S. The RURAL study is funded by the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute.

Houston-based Soliton Inc. reported that a preclinical study in animals demonstrated positive results for the potential treatment of liver fibrosis. Validated laboratory and histological assessments in a mouse model demonstrated that its Rapid Acoustic Pulse (RAP) therapy reduced the effects of induced liver fibrosis seven days following completion of carbon tetrachloride induction by 42%. In addition, post treatment histology slides stained with picrosirius red showed a lower percentage of fibrosis from a single two-minute RAP treatment compared to the control group.

Stevara LLC, of Charleston, S.C., reported the launch of Bpcorrect, a remote monitoring platform that combines a patient mobile app with a clinician portal to help patients and doctors accurately diagnose and manage high blood pressure.

Transenterix Inc., of Research Triangle Park, N.C., is changing its corporate name to Asensus Surgical Inc., effective Feb. 23, to reflect the company’s broader vision of shaping the future of surgery by integrating computer vision and machine learning with surgical robotics. The company’s stock will begin trading on the NYSE under the new ticker symbol ASXC at the start of trading on March 5, 2021.