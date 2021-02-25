Merck & Co. Inc. is paying $1.85 billion, or $60 per share, to acquire Pandion Therapeutics Inc. on the back of early stage data in human volunteers for its lead program, PT-101, an engineered interleukin-2 (IL-2) mutein fused to an Fc backbone, which is designed to stimulate targeted expansion of regulatory T cells (Tregs) for use in autoimmune disease indications.

By any yardstick, the deal represents both a large and a rapid return on investment. Watertown, Mass.-based Pandion raised $291 million in equity financing since its formation in 2017, including a $58 million series A round in 2018 and an $80 million series B round in 2020.

For investors in Pandion’s IPO, which it completed last July, the deal is a sweet outcome. The company priced its IPO at $18 per share. Its closing price on Feb. 24, immediately before the acquisition deal was disclosed, was $25.63. Overnight, the company’s valuation jumped from just over $750 million to almost two and a half times that. Its share price (NASDAQ:PAND) moved accordingly before trading began on Feb. 25, quickly soaring to $59.75. Shares ended the day Feb. 25 at $59.81.

The large premium is well above industry norms, but Merck, of Kenilworth, N.J., is betting that the early signs of biological activity reported from a recent first-in-human study in healthy volunteers will convert into an efficacy signal in ulcerative colitis and other autoimmune conditions.

Rahul Kakkar, CEO, Pandion

“The data speak for itself, frankly,” Pandion CEO Rahul Kakkar told BioWorld. In the study, PT-101 selectively expanded Tregs by 3.6-fold over baseline, while selectively expanding a Treg subset with high CD25 (called CD25 Bright Tregs) by 72.5-fold over baseline. The company observed no expansion of activated natural killer cells or pro-inflammatory T cells at any of the dose levels studied (1 mg – 10 mg).

“PT-101 is on the cusp of entering patients,” Kakkar said. It is on track to start a phase Ia/IIb trial in ulcerative colitis around midyear, and Pandion is also prepping a phase II trial in systemic lupus erythematosus, which is due to get underway in the second half of the year.

PT-101 is, unlike most IL-2 muteins, designed to dampen rather than activate immune responses. Proleukin (aldesleukin), the original recombinant version of IL-2, gained approval as a cancer drug several decades ago, but it was long hampered by a poor pharmacokinetic profile necessitating a grueling dose regimen, a lack of selectivity, which led to unwanted Treg expansion and a risk of causing capillary or vascular leak syndrome at high doses. The IL-2 receptor signaling is complex as it is mediated through a heterotrimeric complex of alpha (CD25), beta (CD122) and gamma (CD132) chains – differing configurations of some or all of those have different levels of affinity for IL-2.

In recent years, multiple oncology drug developers have taken forward various IL-2 muteins that avoid those issues by selectively targeting the intermediate affinity IL-2 receptor, which comprises the beta and gamma chains. That approach strips out the Treg engagement activity, which is mediated by the alpha chain, and promotes immune activation. “In autoimmune disease, we’re very much doing the flip side of that,” Kakkar said. “We’re trying to bias the molecule toward the CD25 receptor and away from the beta receptor.”

The Fc antibody fragment to which the engineered IL-2 is fused is also modified, to eliminate Fc receptor binding – it serves purely as a half-life extension moiety. PT-101 is the lead example of Pandion’s modular approach to biologic drug design, which aims to achieve either systemic or localized Treg activation by linking active biologic drugs with protein backbones that determine the site of activity.

It has several programs nearing or in IND-enabling studies, including PT-627, a systemic PD-1 agonist. PT-001 comprises a PD-1 agonist linked to Madcam (mucosal vascular addressin cell adhesion molecule), a lymphocyte homing receptor in the gut. It is designed to drive immunomodulation of the gastrointestinal tract. PT-002 is based on an IL-2 mutein fused to Madcam. Pandion has also developed tethers for the skin, kidneys and pancreas. The latter organ was the target of an early stage deal with Tokyo-based Astellas Pharma Inc. in October 2019, focused initially on type 1 diabetes.

The deal is the second significant exit in less than a year in which Kakkar has had an involvement. Although he had left Corvidia Therapeutics Inc. by the time Ballerup, Denmark-based Novo Nordisk A/S acquired the Waltham, Mass.-based cardiometabolic drug developer for $725 million plus up to $1.375 billion in milestones, he played a significant role in its success, as founder, chief medical offer and chief strategy officer.

The present transaction is due to close in the first half of this year.

