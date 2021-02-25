Eatontown, N.J.-based American Cryostem Corp. (Cryo) has entered an agreement with Boca Raton, Fla.-based Biotherapeutic Labs Corp. (BTL), an FDA registered umbilical cord tissue manufacturing company. Cryo will optimize cell recovery from the umbilical cord to supply umbilical cord cells under its previously reported CRADA agreement with the Biomedical Research Laboratory and for future IND applications. The agreement includes BTL marketing Cryo’s products and services, and collaborative R&D efforts related to developing and improving protocols utilizing both Cryo’s Atcell autologous mesenchymal stem cells and BTL’s human umbilical cord-based product lines. The companies plan to validate and standardize the umbilical cord acellular suspension product for use with its Atcell manufacturing, product development, and the end-to-end Cryostem platform technology.

Denver-based Assure Holdings Corp., a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services (IONM), reported plans to acquire Sentry Neuromonitoring LLC, one of the largest IONM service providers in Texas, for a purchase price of $3.5 million. The purchase price to be paid is $1,225,000 in cash and $2,275,000 in Assure common stock, subject to escrow, TSX Venture Exchange and other requirements. Assure will assume up to $250,000 of Sentry’s debt, and the proposed acquisition will take the form of either an asset or equity purchase by Assure at its choice at closing.

South San Francisco-based Caredx Inc. said it has acquired Tx Services LLC, provider of Tx Connect, as part of its acquisition of Transchart LLC, of Columbus, Ohio, in January 2021. TX Connect is a cloud-based service that allows nephrologists and dialysis centers to electronically submit referrals to transplant programs, closely follow and assist patients through the transplant waitlist process and, ultimately, through transplantation. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Cerus Corp., of Concord, Calif., and Shandong Zhongbaokang Medical Implements Co. Ltd., of Shandong, China, are forming a joint venture to develop, obtain regulatory approval for, manufacture and commercialize the Intercept Blood System for platelets and red blood cells in China. The joint venture will be named Cerus Zbk Biomedical and headquartered in Zibo, Shandong Province, in eastern China.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc., of Wilmington, Mass., reported a strategic partnership with Boston-based Kibur Medical Inc. to offer exclusive access to its implantable microdevice for in vivo preclinical oncology studies.

Salt Lake City-based Co-Diagnostics Inc. said that Lenexa, Kan.-based Clinical Reference Laboratory Inc.’s U.S. FDA-authorized Rapid Response COVID-19 Saliva Test, which uses Co-Diagnostics Coprimer technology, is now available through Walgreens Find Care.

Collplant Biotechnologies Ltd., of Rehovot, Israel, said it received a notice from Lung Biotechnology PBC, a subsidiary of Silver Spring, Md.-based United Therapeutics Corp., informing the company of the termination of the licensing agreement between the parties. In the last few years, the companies collaborated under an agreement for the development of formulations for bioprinting scaffolds for lung transplants.

Eagan, Minn.-based Dynatronics Corp. said its wholly owned subsidiary, Bird & Cronin LLC, renewed its purchasing agreement with Intalere Inc., of Warwick, R.I., a national group purchasing organization in the health care industry. The new agreement extends the partnership through January 2024.

New York-based Grin, a comprehensive digital orthodontic platform, has teamed up with Henry Schein Orthodontics, part of Melville, N.Y.-based Henry Schein Inc. Henry Schein Orthodontics will offer the Grin remote monitoring platform and Grin Remote Consultation to their orthodontic customers across the U.S.

Dublin-based Icon plc has agreed to acquire PRA Health Sciences Inc., of Raleigh, N.C., in a cash and stock transaction valued at about $12 billion. The consideration represents an approximately 30% premium to PRA’s closing price as of Feb. 23, 2021. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of this year, pending regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Imaging Endpoints LLC, of Scottsdale, Ariz., said it has established a new office in Leiden, Netherlands, as part of its continuing global expansion in Europe and Asia.

Vancouver, British Columbia-based Neovasc Inc. said it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq minimum market value rule. The company must still regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement.

New England Biolabs Inc., of Ipswich, Mass., has released three kits based on the Artic Network protocols for multiplexed amplicon-based sequencing of viral RNA: Nebnext Artic SARS-CoV-2 Library Prep Kit and Nebnext Artic SARS-CoV-2 FS Library Prep Kit, both for San Diego-based Illumina Inc. sequencing, and Nebnext Artic SARS-CoV-2 Companion Kit for sequencing with Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd., of Oxford, U.K.

Health management and real-world data platform Patientslikeme Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., said it is partnering with the Tyrosinemia Society to enhance patients’ understanding of Tyrosinemia’s staging and subtypes through education and peer-to-peer knowledge-sharing, as well as to expand researchers’ knowledge of the conduction by conducting a natural history study and analysis of patient-generated data.

Protembis GmbH, of Aachen, Germany, said it has successfully completed 20 clinical cases in its European regulatory study of the Protembo cerebral protection system, which is an intra-aortic filter device that deflects embolic material away from the brain during transcatheter aortic valve replacement. The PROTEMBO C trial plans to enroll 60 patients and is designed to assess the safety and performance of the Protembo system compared to historical data.

Boston-based Puretech Health plc said a preclinical study, recently published in the Journal of Controlled Release, demonstrated the ability of its Glyph platform to directly target gut lymphatics with an orally dosed small molecule immunomodulator. Oral administration of a Glyph-derived prodrug of mycophenolic acid (MPA), and an immunosuppressant, resulted in an 83-fold increase in uptake of total MPA into the lymphatic system and a more than 20-fold increase in MPA concentrations in mesenteric lymph nodes relative to what was achieved with oral dosing of free MPA alone. Furthermore, Glyph-MPA was significantly more potent than free MPA in inhibiting T cell proliferation in mice challenged with antigen.

Renalytix AI plc, an artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostics company based in Penarth, U.K., and the University of Utah reported a partnership to improve kidney health and reduce the risk of kidney failure for large scale populations in the earliest stages of kidney disease by implementing the company’s Kidneyintelx platform.

Rubiconmd Inc., a New York-based provider of an econsult platform, reported the launch of a suite of COVID-19 vaccine resources to continue supporting primary care physicians throughout the pandemic. Clinicians will be able to submit econsults to Rubiconmd’s panel of COVID-19 vaccine experts, review real econsult case studies submitted on the platform, and access a range of educational resources curated in partnership with the COVID-19 New Vaccine Information, Communication, and Engagement Initiative (CONVINCE USA) at the CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy.

Siren Care Inc., of San Francisco, launched Siren Staffing, a remote patient monitoring program for its Siren Socks, which continuously track foot temperature in patients with diabetes. The new program uses licensed practical nurses who monitor data collected by Siren Socks and contact patients who may be at risk of developing injuries to evaluate the status of their feet.

Smiledirectclub Inc., of Nashville, Tenn., said it plans to continue its international expansion by launching its telehealth solution for orthodontia in the Netherlands.

Veristat LLC, a Southborough, Mass.-based clinical research organization, reported the expansion of its biometrics capacities and European team by acquiring SQN Clinical, of Diss U.K. Financial terms were not disclosed.