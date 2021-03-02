Allarity Therapeutics A/S, of Horsholm, Denmark, said it has ongoing and planned in vitro studies testing the antiviral activity of PARP inhibitor stenoparib against coronavirus variant B.1.1.7 (the U.K. variant) and variant B1.351 (the South African variant). Previous preclinical results showed the drug inhibits SARS-CoV-2 as a single agent and in combination with remdesivir (Gilead Sciences Inc.). Allarity aims to advance stenoparib into human trials as a potential therapy for COVID-19 and is working to secure funding to advance such trials. At the same time, the company said it also plans to test stenoparib against other emerging coronavirus strains.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Los Gatos, Calif., has developed an inhaled monoclonal antibody cocktail that includes AR-711, designed to target the original coronavirus that causes COVID-19, and AR-713 that is designed to neutralize newly emerging variants, including those from South Africa, Brazil and Japan. The company plans to start a phase I/II/III study of the cocktail in the second half of 2021.

Beigene Co. Ltd., of Cambridge, Mass., said it closed its license and collaboration agreement with Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland, to develop, manufacture and commercialize Beigene’s anti-PD-1 antibody, tislelizumab, in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, member countries of the European Union, the U.K., Norway, Switzerland, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Russia and Japan.

Biocardia Inc., of San Carlos, Calif., granted a one-year license to its Helix catheter biotherapeutic delivery product candidates for certain cell types for cardiac indications to an undisclosed Japanese pharmaceutical company. The pharma also has an option to negotiate for a nonexclusive worldwide license. Biocardia will receive $500,000 up front, a portion of which is creditable for biotherapeutic delivery products and support services.

Canbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Beijing, and Puma Biotechnology Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., said they agreed to terminate their 2018 license deal, in which Puma granted Canbridge exclusive rights to develop and commercialize breast cancer drug Nerlynx (neratinib) in greater China, and to settle their arbitration to the agreement. Simultaneous to the termination of that agreement, Puma has agreed with Pierre Fabre SA, of Toulouse, France, to amend the terms of the 2019 license agreement, which grants Pierre Fabre exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Nerlynx within Europe, Turkey, Middle East and Africa, to also include greater China, which includes mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau. Canbridge and Pierre Fabre have also simultaneously entered agreements pursuant to which Canbridge will provide Pierre Fabre certain transition services in greater China and distribute and market Nerlynx for Pierre Fabre in Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan until year-end 2022, with an option to renew. Under the terms of the various agreements implementing that transaction among the three companies, Puma will receive an up-front payment of $50 million from Pierre Fabre in consideration for the amendment to their 2019 license agreement, and Canbridge will receive a one-time $20 million termination fee from Puma to return all rights to neratinib in greater China back to Puma. Finally, Puma agreed to dismiss the arbitration demand it filed on July 28, 2020, against Canbridge related to the parties’ 2018 agreement, and as part of the settlement, Canbridge agreed to dismiss its counterclaims against Puma. In its earnings report Feb. 25, Puma reported full-year 2020 revenue for Nerlynx totaling $196.7 million.

Claritas Pharmaceuticals Inc., of San Francisco and Toronto, formerly Kalytera Therapeutics Inc., said it will focus on developing its nitric oxide-releasing compound, R-107, for treating vaccine-resistant COVID-19 and other viral infections. R-107 is a nitric oxide-releasing compound that, if administered orally or by nasal spray or injection, enters the bloodstream to release nitric oxide over 24 hours. Nitric oxide has a broad antiviral activity against multiple viruses, including those whose genes are encoded by RNA, the company said.

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., of Tokyo, and lymphoma-focused research network LYSA-LYSARC-CALYM said they entered a strategic research collaboration to study valemetostat (DS-3201), Daiichi Sankyo’s potential first-in-class EZH1/2 dual inhibitor, in B-cell malignancies starting with a phase II study in patients with five subtypes of relapsed/refractory B-cell lymphoma, expected to start this year. Terms were not disclosed.

Dublin-based ERS Genomics Ltd. and G+FLAS Life Sciences Inc., of Seoul, South Korea, signed a nonexclusive license agreement granting G+FLAS access to ERS’ CRISPR/Cas9 patent portfolio. G+FLAS produces research tools and reagents under ISO 13485 and ISO 9001 and applies CRISPR PLUS technology to the development of drugs and production of CRISPR genome edited plants in a non-GMO way.

Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis, said the U.S. government will buy a minimum of 100,000 doses of bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555) 700 mg and etesevimab (LY-CoV016) 1,400 mg. Bamlanivimab and etesevimab have emergency use authorization for treating recently diagnosed, mild to moderate COVID-19 in patients who are at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization. The purchase agreement is for $210 million, with doses to be delivered through March 31. The U.S. government has the option to purchase up to an additional 1.1 million doses through Nov. 25.

Essa Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Houston, entered a clinical collaboration and supply agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc., of Tokyo, to evaluate Essa's lead candidate, EPI-7386, an N-terminal domain androgen receptor inhibitor, in combination with Astellas and New York-based Pfizer Inc.'s androgen receptor inhibitor, enzalutamide, in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). Essa will sponsor and conduct a phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy of the combination of EPI-7386 and enzalutamide in mCRPC patients who have not yet been treated with second-generation anti-androgen therapies. Astellas will supply enzalutamide for the trial. Essa will retain all rights to EPI-7386. The clinical study is expected to start in 2021.

Florica Therapeutics Inc., of San Francisco, said it was awarded a National Science Foundation Small Business Innovation Research grant for $255,678 to study hypothalamus stem cell exosomes for treating COVID-19. The phase I grant is for developing drugs to modulate the immune response for preventing escalation of COVID-19 to acute respiratory distress syndrome. The hypothalamus is crucial to secretion of cortisol and other immune-modulators that dampen the immune response following immune activation, according to Florica.

Generex Biotechnology Corp., of Miramar, Fla., said it completed a mouse immunogenicity study for its li-Key COVID-19 vaccine development program with transgenic mice genetically engineered with the DR4 human leukocyte antigen allele, a gene from the human immune system. The results, the company said, demonstrated that the Ii-Key vaccine in combination with the adjuvant produced antibodies directed against the Ii-Key-SARS-CoV-2 epitopes as measured by ELISA assay. T cells from the mice reacted strongly to stimulation by the Ii-Key vaccine in ex vivo studies of the mouse spleen cells containing T and B cells, dendritic cells and macrophages, which have different immune functions, the company added.

Graviton Bioscience Corp., of New York, and Beijing Tide Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Beijing, signed an exclusive license agreement granting development and commercialization rights for TDI-01, a targeted inhibitor of Rho/Rho containing protein kinase 2, to Graviton in all territories, excluding China. Graviton will make an up-front payment and additional amounts for development, regulatory and sales milestone payments for all programs, as well as royalties on net sales and an option for a revenue-sharing arrangement for certain developed products. The aggregate amount of up-front, development, regulatory and sales milestone payments is up to $517.5 million.

Hitgen Inc., of Chengdu, China, said it entered a discovery research collaboration with Uppthera Inc., of Incheon, South Korea, to identify small-molecule hits against previous known-to-be undruggable targets and E3 ligase. Hitgen’s platform is based on design, synthesis and screening of DNA-encoded libraries to discover compounds that bind to certain targets. The identified compounds will be exclusively licensed to Uppthera for further development. Hitgen will receive an undisclosed up-front payment, success fee and license/milestone fee from Uppthera.

Insilico Medicine Inc., of Hong Kong, said it designed a preclinical candidate – ITI-1284 – for a broad disease indication. The small-molecule inhibitor of a biological target demonstrated in vitro and in vivo efficacy in preclinical studies for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and a good safety profile in the 14-day repeated mouse dose range finding study. Insilico develops software leveraging generative models, reinforcement learning and other machine learning techniques to generate new molecular structures with specific properties.

Moderna Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., said it has shipped trial doses of its variant-specific SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273.351, to the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for testing. The candidate tailored to B.1.351, the variant first identified in South Africa. In addition to working on the variant-specific booster candidate, Moderna said, it's working on a multivalent booster candidate, mRNA-1273.211, and testing a third dose of mRNA-1273, its product with global emergency use authorizations, as a booster at the 50-µg dose level. Furthermore, it plans to evaluate mRNA-1273.351 and mRNA-1273.211 as a primary vaccination series for people who are seronegative. At the same time, the company said it's making new capital investments to increase capacity at its owned and partnered manufacturing facilities, which it expects will increase global 2022 capacity to approximately 1.4 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, assuming a 100-μg dose. It is also increasing its base plan for 2021 manufacturing from 600 million doses to 700 million doses globally.

New data from FCC Horiuchi Co. Ltd., of Kurume City, Japan, and Kyushu University show that Horiuchi’s L-fucoidan inhibits the binding between angiotensin converting enzyme II and the COVID-19 spike protein. If the binding of viral spike protein to ACE2 can be inhibited, viruses cannot enter human cells, the company said. Horiuchi L-fucoidan is a low-molecular-weight fucoidan composed of 500 or less molecular weight.

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Sydney, Australia, commenced the application process to dual list its stock on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Sunrock Biopharma SL, of Barcelona, Spain, and Genscript Probio, the CDMO segment of Genscript Probio Corp., of Nanjing, China, agreed to collaborate on efforts ranging from preclinical discovery to large-scale GMP manufacturing for Sunrock’s CCR9 therapeutic antibody candidates. CCR9, expressed in highly aggressive cancer, is associated with increased metastatic potential and tumor-chemoresistance. Sunrock aims to start clinical trials in June 2022.

UCB SA, of Brussels, and Microsoft said they inked a multiyear collaboration to Microsoft's computational services, cloud and artificial intelligence with UCB's drug discovery and development capabilities. The companies said the collaboration builds on the work they have already started, focusing on COVID-19 and will work to accelerate development of therapies for severe diseases in immunology and neurology. Terms were not disclosed.