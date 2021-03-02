Aslan Pharmaceutical Ltd., of Singapore, said it entered a securities purchase agreement to raise gross proceeds of about $18 million, resulting from the sale of ordinary shares through a private placement to new institutional investors Vivo Capital and Surveyor Capital. Under the terms, the company will issue about 25.7 million ordinary shares, equivalent to 5.1 million American depositary shares, priced at $3.52 per share. Net proceeds will be used to advance clinical development of ASLAN-004 and for general corporate purposes. Shares of Aslan (NASDAQ:ASLN) closed Feb. 25 at $4.46, up 94 cents.

Liscure Biosciences Inc., of Seoul, South Korea, said it completed $21 million of a series B round, with funding intended to further develop its pipeline and enhance its R&D capabilities of key technologies. Liscure is advancing a microbiome-based nonalcoholic steatohepatitis treatment, LB-P8, as well as a treatment for rheumatoid arthritis treatment, LB-P6, for global clinical trials.

Medilink Therapeutics Ltd., of Suzhou, China, closed a $50 million series A financing to accelerate the company's efforts to develop antibody-drug conjugates. The financing includes a series-A1 round led by Apricot Capital, and a series-A2 round co-led by Loyal Valley Capital and Qiming Venture Partners.