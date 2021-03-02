Citing concerns about the complexities related to the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) remdesivir and the formulation of drugs containing the API, the FDA said compounding remdesivir would be “particularly challenging.” In a statement released Feb. 24, the agency said it is concerned that patients could receive substandard compounded remdesivir drugs that could harm them. The FDA approved Gilead Sciences Inc.’s Veklury (remdesivir) in October, making it the first drug fully approved to treat COVID-19. It had received emergency use authorization five months earlier.

Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) released version 5.0 of a guidance outlining the approach the agency uses in identifying and managing the risks associated with drugs and devices. The guidance, which provides an overview of the TGA’s monitoring, compliance and enforcement efforts, was first issued in 2004, with updates released three times in 2011. The latest version – the first in nearly 10 years – is both a rewrite and an update, according to the agency.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and Chubb Ltd. signed an agreement creating a no-fault vaccine injury compensation program on behalf of the COVAX Facility, which is making COVID-19 vaccines available to 92 low- and middle-income countries. The program will provide compensation for rare but serious adverse events associated with the COVAX-distributed vaccines until June 30, 2022. Initially, the compensation program will be financed through donor funding, calculated as a levy charged on all doses of the vaccines distributed through COVAX, according to the WHO.