Immunoscape Ltd., of Singapore, appointed Geoff Nosrati chief business officer to lead its U.S. expansion in San Diego. Prior to joining the company, Nosrati advised biotechnology clients at McKinsey & Co. He most recently held senior executive positions at Aduro Biotech Inc.

Innocare Pharma Ltd., of Beijing, appointed Sean Zhang chief medical officer. Prior to joining the company, Zhang served as chief medical officer and board member of Hengrui Therapeutics Inc. before his promotion to CEO.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan, announced the following appointments, effective April 1:

Hitoshi Odagiri – representative director, executive vice president

Toru Kimura – representative director, executive vice president and chief scientific officer, regenerative and cellular medicine office

Masayo Tada – chair and board member

Hideyuki Harada – senior executive officer and senior executive research director, drug research division

Takuya Taguchi – executive officer and deputy executive director, sales and marketing division

Kenji Ueno – executive officer and executive director, technology research and development division

Tatsuya Ito – senior director, international business management

Koichiro Manabe – senior medical officer, ophthalmology

Koji Ishida – chair and CEO, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma America Inc.

Masakuni Horiguchi – senior director, research planning and coordination

Mitsugu Yamanaka – senior director, pharmacology research unit

Makiko Yanagida – senior director, formulation research and development laboratories

Yasutoshi Araki – senior director, sales and marketing management

Takafumi Shimizu – senior director, Kita-Kanto-Koshinetsu branch

Yasunori Shiroyama – senior director, Saitama-Chiba branch

Yasushi Kimura – senior director, Chugoku branch

Kimihiro Mizuno – senior director, manufacturing management

Hideo Kurita – senior director, manufacturing technology

Mitsuhito Kondo – senior director, Suzuka Plant

Toru Fukushima – deputy senior director, manufacturing department I, Suzuka plant

Keishi Shigeyama – deputy senior director, manufacturing department II, Suzuka plant

Xwpharma Inc., of Redwood City, Calif. and Wuhan, China, appointed Glen Giovannetti to its board. Giovannetti recently retired following a 36-year career at Ernst & Young, where he served as a senior partner and global life sciences sector leader.