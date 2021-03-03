GAO reviews FEMA's pandemic supply chain management efforts

The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) said the Federal Emergency Management Agency was justified in waiving statutory requirements related to the renewal of a final rule regarding exports of certain supplies and equipment needed for the COVID-19 pandemic. FEMA had initially issued the rule in April 2020, which would ordinarily have had to go through the notice-and-comment provisions of the Administrative Procedures Act (APA), a waiver of which was not contested. However, the FEMA waiver of requirements under the Defense Production Act sparked an inquiry by the U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, and FEMA is said to have justified the waiver of DPA requirements by reciting the number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities seen in the U.S. FEMA took the position that the move was not subject to review for costs and benefits, nor to the provisions of the Regulatory Flexibility Act, because of the inapplicability of the APA.

Testing lab owner sentenced to three years

The U.S. Department of Justice’s Western District of Virginia said Michael Dube, formerly the owner/operator of American Toxicology Labs (ATL) of Johnson City, Tenn., was sentenced to three years in prison after ATL conducted urine screening tests for “various entities” that had represented themselves as opioid treatment facilities. Dube had previously entered guilty pleas in connection with two felony counts of health care fraud, but then filed claims to Medicare and Medicaid between May 2014 and January 2020 in the amount of roughly $8.5 million. He and his wife, Regan Dube, are alleged to have received kickback payments in the amount of $442,000. The couple will pay a restitution of more than $9 million.

Health Canada renews interim order for importation of devices

Health Canada announced the renewal of an interim order for the COVID-19 pandemic, which allows for the importation of articles that have not been reviewed by the agency. The new interim order, dated March 1, 2021, repeals and replaces the first interim order issued last year, and covers products that are deemed to be in short supply. Companies that supply the affected articles, which includes drugs and medical devices, are required to advise HC if a shortage exists or is likely to occur. The order also covers foods made for special dietary purposes.

FDA: claims of registration certificates may be misleading

The FDA advised that consumers and others be wary of “misleading registration certificates” for manufacturers of various medical technologies, stating that the agency issues no such certificates to device manufacturers. Sean Boyd, director of the Office of Regulatory Programs at the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health, said some entities have been using the claim that a device or an article of personal protective equipment was manufactured in an FDA-registered facility in an attempt to sell bogus products. Device makers are required to register with CDRH, but Boyd noted that the agency does not issue registration certificates, adding that registration does not confer any regulatory status of a product made at that facility.

MDCG issues gap guidance pending Eudamed completion

The European Commission’s Medical Devices Coordination Group posted a guidance for addressing the gap in the full functionality of the Eudamed database, only six modules of which were operational as of the date of the guidance. Among the remaining modules is the database for unique device identifiers. The MDCG said the postponement of the effective date of the Medical Device Regulation until May 26 has not allowed sufficient time to resolve issues associated with the remaining modules. Manufacturers are advised that the associated requirements are in force for each of the modules as they come online, adding that nation-specific requirements for registration are still in force.

FDA seeking nominations for advisory committee

The FDA announced it is seeking nominations for the device good manufacturing practices advisory committee, which has a vacancy for a non-voting industry representative position. The FDA is taking nominations through April 3.