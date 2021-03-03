Boston Scientific Corp. has inked an agreement with an affiliate of Baring Private Equity Asia to acquire the global surgical business of Lumenis Ltd. for $1.07 billion up front. The med-tech giant has had a relationship with Lumenis for more than two decades and currently sells its urology laser portfolio in the U.S. and Japan.

The transaction, expected to close in the second half of the year, expands Marlborough, Mass.-based Boston Scientific’s global urology footprint.

Lumenis’ surgical business includes a portfolio of laser systems, fibers and accessories for use in urology and otolaryngology procedures. The privately held company’s flagship product, Moses, is a pulse modulation technology for the treatment of kidney stones and enlarged prostate, and complements Boston Scientific’s Lithovue kidney stone management device. In 2020, Lumenis, of Yokneam, Israel, launched its next-generation Moses 2 with up to 85% greater stone ablation and ultra-speed stone dusting, reducing surgery time, anesthesia use and bleeding. The laser lithotripsy system can be used both ureteroscopically and percutaneously.

Strengthening a urinary stone portfolio

Each year, more than 10% of the world’s adults develop kidney stones and half of those will develop new stones within five years of their first episode. Some of those will pass naturally through the urinary tract, but larger ones require either surgery or lithotripsy, a less-invasive modality that uses lasers to break stones apart.

Lumenis’ surgical business anticipates 2021 net sales of roughly $200 million.

“The Moses laser technology, paired with our Lithovue single-use digital flexible ureteroscope and comprehensive kidney stone management portfolio, will enable execution of our strategy for our stone franchise,” said Meghan Scanlon, senior vice president and president of Boston Scientific’s Urology and Pelvic Health business. “With double-digit compound annual growth, from 2015 to 2019, we look forward to adding the innovative Lumenis laser portfolio, talented employees and surgical laser center of excellence to our organization.

BTIG analyst Marie Thibault gave the deal a thumbs up.

“This acquisition makes sense to us as a clearly complementary product portfolio that BSX has had success selling,” she wrote in a note. “We plan to update our model following the close of the acquisition.”

Joshua Jennings, a med-tech analyst with Cowen, echoed that refrain. “The transaction adds a clinically proven laser solution for urinary lithotripsy that fits well with BSX’s stone business.”

Boston Scientific’s Urology and Pelvic Health division had revenue of nearly $1.3 billion in 2020, down from $1.4 billion the prior year. Fourth-quarter sales were $376 million, fueled by strength in Lithovue, Spaceoar and Rezum.

During the company’s most recent earnings call in early February, CEO Michael Mahoney said Lithovue “grew double digits and crossed the threshold of treating 200,000 patients cumulatively” in the fourth quarter.

The transaction’s impact on adjusted earnings per share is expected be immaterial in 2021, about two cents accretive in 2022 and increasingly accretive in future years. On a GAAP basis, it is expected to be dilutive in 2021 and less dilutive or increasingly accretive thereafter.

Latest tuck-in

Boston Scientific has built its urology and pelvic health business through a combination of organic growth and acquisitions. In 2015, the company picked up American Medical Systems’ men’s health and prostate health businesses for $1.65 billion. The deal included products for urologic conditions, including the minimally invasive Greenlight XPS and HPS laser therapy systems for treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) and systems for the treatment of male urinary incontinence and erectile dysfunction.

That was followed by two more acquisitions in 2018. In March, Boston Scientific acquired Nxthera Inc., which makes the Rezum system for asymptomatic BPH, for $306 million plus milestones. The following fall, it bought Augmenix Inc. for $600 million, giving it the Spaceoar system, which is used to reduce the side effects that many men experience after radiotherapy for prostate cancer.

Speaking at the March 1 Cowen virtual health care conference, Scanlon called the urology and pelvic health business a “blended family.”

“What was a small stone business, let’s call it, five, six years ago, is now – our business has tripled in size,” she said.

This is Boston Scientific’s second acquisition for 2021. In January, the company snapped up Preventice Solutions Inc. for $925 million up front and up to an additional $300 million in a potential milestone payment. The former has been an investor in Preventice, which offers mobile cardiac health solutions and services, since 2015. That deal is expected to close by the middle of the year.

Boston Scientific’s shares (NASDAQ:BSX) gained 7 cents on March 3, closing at $38.83.