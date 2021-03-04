Abiomed Inc., of Danvers, Mass., launched a single access procedure with Impella CP introducer sheaths to treat heart disease in Europe. The procedure enables the physician to place Impella heart pumps in the ventricle via the 14 FR Impella CP introducer sheaths, as well as insert other catheters and introducer sheaths.

Accessdx Laboratory LLC, of Houston, said it now has investigational COVID-19 variant detection capabilities that it will provide to clients for positive PCR results at no additional charge. The new technologies will enable its partners in clinical and municipal settings to better identify the rise of new SARS-CoV-2 variants, such as B.1.1.7 and B.1.351 strains.

Denver-based Biointellisense Inc. entered a strategic partnership with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society to use the Biosticker medical wearable device for the continuous collection of vital sign and physiological data in clinical trials of hematological cancer patients. The Biosticker data services and advanced analytics will be used in the trials to correlate symptoms to treatment.

C2i Genomics Inc., a New York-based developer of a cloud-based platform utilizing whole-genome pattern recognition for cancer intelligence, acquired Qna Dx LLC, a CLIA-certified sequencing laboratory located in Cambridge, Mass., for an undisclosed amount. All of Qna Dx’s assets and employees will join C2i Genomics, which plans to continue the operations of the laboratory in order to expand and commercialize its diagnostic offering in the U.S.

Cloudbreak Health LLC, of Columbus, Ohio, and Medquest Pharmacy Inc., of North Salt Lake, Utah, reported their partnership to integrate Medquest as one of several pharmacy options on Cloudbreak’s latest telehealth platform. The companies said this is the first step of a previously announced agreement with Uphealth Holdings Inc. and Gigcapital2 Inc. to form a combined entity that will create a publicly traded, comprehensive digital health care company. Financial terms were not reported.

Melbourne, Australia-based Genetic Technologies Ltd. entered a three-year, co-exclusive production and distribution rights and license agreement with Piscataway, N.J.-based Infinity Biologix LLC to sell its COVID-19 Serious Disease Risk test in the U.S. Infinity Biologix will be required to make minimum payments to Genetic Technologies of $2.9 million over the term to maintain exclusivity, with an initial upfront payment of $50,000 followed by minimum payments of $850,000 in the first year and $1 million in each of the second and third years.

Business Finland awarded funding to Turku, Finland-based Medicortex Finland Oy to expedite development of a medical diagnostic test for traumatic brain injury and concussion.

Qiagen NV, of Hilden, Germany, launched the Qiasphere cloud-based platform to enable 24/7 remote monitoring of tests and instrument status by labs and Qiastat-dx users.

Toronto-based Relay Medical Corp. acquired internet-of-things security company Cybeats Technologies Inc., also in Toronto, for $7.18 million. The acquisition will help Relay protect deployments of its Fionet COVID-19 pandemic testing platform.

Revolugen, of Hadfield, U.K., said it has validated its Fire Monkey automated extraction of library-ready high molecular weight (HMW) DNA process in a multi-well filter plate format. The automated protocol runs on a bespoke Fluent 780 robotic liquid handler, made by Männedorf, Switzerland-based Tecan Group Ltd., integrated with a Rotanta 460 robotic centrifuge made by Andreas Hettich GmbH & Co., of Tuttlingen, Germany.

Amsterdam-based Royal Philips NV reported an agreement with Seoul-based Lunit Inc. to incorporate the Lunit Insight Cxr chest detection suite into Philips’ diagnostic X-ray suite during the 2021 European Congress of Radiology virtual event. The partnership will extend Philips’ AI-enabled portfolio of solutions in precision diagnosis.

Cincinnati’s Xavier University Center for Population Health and Boston-based Sonde Health Inc. teamed up to test Sonde’s vocal biomarker platform as a screening tool for COVID-19.

Ann Arbor, Mich.-based Swift Biosciences Inc. and Spt Labtech Ltd., of Cambridge, U.K., reported a collaboration to leverage Swift’s NGS library preparation kits on Spt’s Mosquito genomics and Dragonfly discovery liquid handlers.

Zepp Health, of Hefei, China, and Rouumtech Co. Ltd., of Goyang-Si, South Korea, expanded their agreement to private-label a customized Europa portable X-ray system and the rest of Rouumtech’s line of X-ray imaging products for sale in China.