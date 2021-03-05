More than doubling the amount raised by this point last month, med-tech financings are coming out strong in 2021, beating by 67% the early months of last year.

The full year of 2020 broke med-tech financings records, reaching $59.7 billion. With $10.63 billion already raised this year, 2021 is well on its way to at least match last year’s amount. In the first five weeks of the year, about $4.6 billion was raised.

The breakdown of the January through early March 2021 med-tech financings are:

11 IPOs for $3.4 billion;

18 Follow-on offerings for $2.79 billion;

20 private placements and other financings of public companies (public/other) for $2 billion; and

69 private venture capital financings for $2.4 billion.

The 2021 total is a 67% increase over the same timeframe in 2020, which recorded 129 transactions worth $6.37 billion. The amount was comprised of one IPO ($245 million), 18 follow-ons ($2.15 billion), 32 public/other financings ($1.9 billion), and 78 venture capital rounds ($2.07 billion).

The $10.63 billion so far this year also is more than half the amounts tracked by BioWorld during the full years of 2017 and 2018, which were $19.4 billion and $20.6 billion, respectively. About $40.7 billion was raised in 2019.

As for volume, 2021 is slightly down from the early months of 2020 with 118 transactions so far.

At this point, the top financings of the year include Veracyte Inc.’s $632 million follow-on in February, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s $900 million convertible senior notes offering in February, a $167 million series D round by Color in January, and a $1.3 billion IPO completed by Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc, also in January.

An updated list of med-tech financings can be found within BioWorld MedTech Snapshots.