PERTH, Australia – Genetic Technologies Ltd. signed a co-exclusive licensing deal with U.S.-based central lab Infinity Biologix LLC (IBX) for the production, sale and distribution of Genetic Technology’s COVID-19 serious disease risk test in the U.S.

Branded as Genetype, the genotyping test combines a patient’s clinical profile with their genetic information to compute a patient’s risk of developing severe disease from COVID-19. The test will be useful in managing disease risk when businesses begin to return to normal operations and could reduce hospitalizations, Genetic Technologies CEO Simon Morriss told BioWorld.

“Our COVID-19 risk test is designed to provide individuals with the ability to understand their personal risk associated with contracting a serious case of this disease. Alongside existing treatment options and vaccines, we believe this test will enable more insightful decisions for states, workplaces and individuals on pathways forward in managing this pandemic.”

There is nothing like this on the market now, said Chief Scientific Officer Richard Allman. Although there are lots of tests for diagnosing COVID-19, there is no other test that will tell patients how severe the disease could become should they become infected.

“If a person is identified as being at extremely high risk of developing the disease, then you need to take steps to avoid that infection if you can,” Allman said.

How it works

Melbourne-based Genetic Technologies develops predictive risk models, and in building this test it conducted a large-scale epidemiology study of 7,500 patients known to be infected with SARS-CoV-2, and it identified those factors that were important in detecting disease risk.

Richard Allman, CSO, Genetic Technologies

“When the COVID epidemic came to light a year ago, we immediately diverted a big chunk of our scientific resources to see if we could do anything to assist in managing the epidemic, particularly in the early stage when it was very uncertain how it would pan out and what the effects of the disease would be,” Allman said.

The company identified the genetic profiles of those infected people to see if it could spot genetic markers that were associated with people who had a more severe response. It identified those markers and incorporated them into comprehensive risk models. Results are returned with a probability factor of developing severe disease.

The test is simple to use. It includes a short questionnaire and a saliva test to analyze a patient’s DNA. The questionnaire helps to determine risk factors, such as hypertension, diabetes, cancer status and age that increase the risk of developing severe disease following COVID-19 infection.

DNA is processed to identify the genetic markers and the answers to the questions are incorporated into an algorithm with those genetic markers, and an overall probability of developing severe disease requiring hospitalization is returned to the patient.

“We conducted theoretical computer simulations on a large-scale population, and we estimate that if social distancing is guided on the basis of our tests, we could probably reduce the hospitalization rate by about 40%,” Allman said.

In the health care setting, the test could be used to identify those patients at risk. Once treatments are more consistent, those risk factors could be used to map out appropriate treatments. It can also be used to manage risk in work or school environments.

“As workers return to the workforce, large companies might use the test to determine which workers are at higher risk, and those workers might continue to work at home,” said Morriss, noting that the test offers a proactive education rather than a reactive response. “We will continuously monitor the data as we get more of it. We built the test initially on about 7,500 patients, and if there is scope to improve the test, we would do that.”

Terms of the deal

The deal is valued at $2.9 million over a three-year period, granting co-licensing between both parties. IBX will pay Genetic Technologies $50,000 up front, followed by minimum payments of $850,000 in the first year and $1 million in the second year and third years.

IBX may terminate the agreement at any time and for any reason upon 60 days written notice to Genetic Technologies.

IBX has the capacity to process more than 100,000 COVID-19 risk tests per day across its two major labs. Its network of SARS-CoV-2 testing partners and medical practitioners across the U.S. will be able to use the COVID-19 risk test in conjunction with existing third-party SARS-CoV-2 tests.

Simon Morriss, CEO, Genetic Technologies

“This agreement is a significant milestone for GTG representing the first multi-year commercial agreement the company has entered into for the sale and distribution of one of its developed products,” Morriss said.

IBX launched its SARS-CoV-2 saliva-test in May 2020, after receiving FDA emergency use authorization. It was the first test to use saliva as the primary biomaterial for SARS-CoV-2 and IBX subsequently became the first company to offer an at-home collection kit using this approach.

“We view this initial agreement for the sale and distribution of Genetic Technologies’ COVID-19 risk test as a critical collaboration in line with our mission to understand the genetic causes of common, complex diseases and to discover diagnoses, treatments and, eventually, cures for these diseases,” said IBX CEO Robin Grimwood.

The plan is to commercialize the test initially in the U.S. with IBX, which also has labs in the U.K. and a network of affiliate labs in Europe, Morriss said. Once the final validation and approval is granted, the company would also market the test in Australia.

The deal was structured in a way that allowed fluidity, because if the new COVID-19 vaccines offer immunity, “we need to be able to execute a withdrawal of the agreement. This is the first part of the deal and an even bigger deal is expected to be reached in the next six months,” he said.

Genetic Technologies is also developing tests to identify a patient’s personal genetic risk of developing other diseases such as breast cancer and colorectal cancer.