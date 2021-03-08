Cue Health Inc. became the first company to offer COVID-19 molecular testing for home use without a prescription following U.S. FDA emergency use authorization on March 5, 2021. The San Diego-based company’s isothermal nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT) detects RNA from SARS-CoV-2 virus present in the nostrils.

“The FDA continues to prioritize the availability of more at-home testing options in response to the pandemic,” said Jeff Shuren, director of the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health. “Cue COVID-19 Test for Home and Over-the-Counter (OTC) Use provides access to accurate and reliable testing at-home, without a prescription.”

To date, the FDA has authorized more than 330 COVID-19 tests and collection kits for use in a hospitals, clinics, testing sites, and home settings. These include NAATs that are mailed out following a screening process or online consultation with a physician. While the samples are collected at home, they are mailed to a laboratory for processing with results typically provided by email or through a patient portal. A number of companies provide this type of test, including Everlywell Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America (Labcorp), Fulgent Genetics Inc., Vault Health, and Phosphorous Inc.

At-home antigen tests are also available. In December 2020, the FDA granted an EUA to Ellume Ltd.’s at-home antigen test without a prescription. The Perth, Australia-based company announced in January that it would ship 100,000 tests kits to the U.S. each month from February until July and would ultimately be able to produce 19 million tests per month. Several other antigen tests can be purchased with a prescription. Typically less accurate and less expensive than the lab-processed NAATs, the at-home antigen tests provide results on the spot either directly like a pregnancy test or through a mobile app.

“The authorization of this new diagnostic test underscores FDA’s goal to continue supporting innovation in testing and providing flexibility to test developers with the aim of increasing the availability of accurate and reliable tests for all Americans,” said Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock.

The Cue test offers the accuracy of the lab-processed tests with the quick results and convenience of at-home antigen tests. The company said its test results agreed with those of a PCR laboratory-based test 97.4% of the time for positive cases and 99.1% of the time for negative cases.

Cue test kit

The over-the-counter test kit includes a nasal swab and single-use cartridge. The cartridge is a self-contained, high-sensitivity molecular assay that amplifies the nucleocapsid region of the SARS-CoV-2 gene and includes a control to ensure the assay is performed properly. Users insert the swab into the cartridge in the Cue Cartridge Reader. The hand-held, rechargeable Cue Cartridge Reader sends results to a to the user’s mobile device via the Cue Health App. The test takes about 20 minutes from sample swab insertion to results.

“With this authorization, consumers can purchase and self-administer one of the easiest, fastest and most accurate tests without a prescription,” said Clint Sever, Cue’s co-founder and chief product officer.

The reusable reader is sold separately, so users can buy just the swab and cartridge for each test. The price of the kit and reader have not yet been announced.

The test is authorized for use in symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals over the age of two. An adult should help younger children with swabbing to ensure a good sample.

The FDA announcement of the EUA for home use noted that the Cue OTC test “correctly identified 96% of positive samples from individuals known to have symptoms and correctly identified 100% of positive samples from individuals without symptoms.” The test can detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus with as few as 20 genome copies per sample.

The FDA granted an EUA to the Cue COVID-19 test in June 2020 for use in clinical and point-of-care settings. Currently, the test is used in schools, essential businesses, long-term care facilities, clinics, and physicians’ offices. It is also being distributed by the U.S. Departments of Defense and Health and Human Services under a $481 million contract for 6 million tests announced in October 2020.

The company has not yet announced when the test will be available to consumers.

“This FDA authorization will help us improve patient outcomes with a solution that provides the accuracy of central lab tests, with the speed and accessibility required to address emergent global health issues,” Sever added.

“With this FDA authorization, we are one step closer to achieving our mission of making molecular diagnostic testing available to anyone, anywhere, at any time through a connected health care delivery ecosystem,” said Ayub Khattak, co-founder and CEO of Cue. The company is developing a variety of tests for sexual health, respiratory conditions, and women’s health to run on the Cue diagnostic platform.

Cue raised $102 million in a series C round led by ACME Capital in June 2020.