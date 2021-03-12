Stockholm-based Aino Health AB, a supplier of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in corporate health care management, reported that Helsinki-based Wihuri Oy is expanding usage of Aino’s Healthmanager solution and related services to all of its operations in Finland.

San Diego-based Bps Bioscience Inc. said it has expanded its coronavirus portfolio with pseudolentiviruses for the study of COVID-19 variants. Currently, the company’s portfolio of pseudoviruses includes the original wildtype (Wuhan) sequence, the B.1.1.7 (U.K.), B.1.351 (South African) and P.1 (Brazil) variants, as well as versions including only the highly conserved D614G mutation or the 3 mutations (K417T, E484K, N501Y) present in the receptor binding domain of the Brazilian variant. These last pseudoviruses can be useful for differentiating the binding site and mechanism of action of neutralizing antibodies, the company said.