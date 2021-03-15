While World Trade Organization (WTO) members continue to debate a proposal to waive intellectual property (IP) rights for COVID-19 vaccines and therapies, Biolyse Pharma Corp. is threatening to apply for a compulsory license of Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) one-dose vaccine through the Canadian Access to Medicines Regime (CAMR).

With the capacity to produce up to 20 million doses per year, the St. Catherines, Ontario-based company said it wants to manufacture and export a generic of the vaccine to developing countries that are unable to sufficiently manufacture it for themselves.

Biolyse first approached J&J March 5 – the day Health Canada granted J&J an interim order authorizing the vaccine. Biolyse asked the New Brunswick, N.J., company for a license to Canadian and U.S. patents covering the vaccine and its manufacture so it could produce up to 400,000 doses per week of a generic it would sell in Canada and certain other WTO countries. The Canadian company suggested a 5% royalty, but said it was willing to consider other reasonable proposals.

When that request was rejected, Biolyse made another request last week, along with the threat of seeking a compulsory license if J&J doesn’t voluntarily license the patents.

"Biolyse has made an offer to J&J that should not be rejected," said James Love, executive director of U.S.-based Knowledge Ecology International (KEI), a nongovernmental organization that supports compulsory licensing of medicines. "We are in the middle of a pandemic that has impacted everyone everywhere. . . . The longer the global population is vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus, the more it will mutate, to present new and unknown risks."

Before a company can pursue a compulsory license under the CAMR, it must first demonstrate that it sought a voluntary license. If Biolyse carries through with its threat, it would be a test of Canada’s system, which has yet to be fully set up.

It also would “test the actual intentions of the Canadian government to scale up production of COVID-19 vaccines and to permit export of pharmaceutical products under a compulsory license to developing or least-developed countries to address unmet needs,” according to KEI.

Biolyse’s threat came on the heels of continued WTO discussion last week on the IP proposal being pushed by India, South Africa and several other countries. According to the WTO, those supporting the proposal argued that “existing vaccine manufacturing capacities in the developing world remained unutilized because of IP barriers, and hence insufficient amounts of vaccines were being produced to end the pandemic.”

Those on the other side of the debate cited the role of IP as an incentive for innovation and urged an evidence-based discussion with concrete examples of where IP would pose a barrier to manufacturing and access to vaccines that could not be addressed by existing flexibilities. The discussion is set to continue next month.