New York-based Daxor Corp. has been awarded a phase II contract from the United States Air Force (USAF) to implement a fluorescent tracer and optical sensing technology into a next-generation point-of-care blood volume analyzer. This is the fourth contract award Daxor has received from the Department of Defense (DoD) in the past two years, totaling more than $2 million dollars for the manufacture of advanced blood volume analyzers for military and civilian applications.

Mumbai, India-based Firstsource Solutions Ltd., a provider of business process management services, and Louisville, Ky-based Intellih, a multi-disease, patient engagement and remote monitoring company, reported that Firstsource has selected Intellih as its technology partner to deliver turnkey remote patient monitoring solutions to health plans and provider organizations in the U.S. The combined offering will focus initially on areas of critical need, including proactively managing congestive heart failure, diabetes, and post-acute care patients.

Medford, Mass.-based Invo Bioscience Inc., a company developing the Invocell intravaginal culture system for treatment of patients diagnosed with infertility, reported the signing of a 50/50 joint venture agreement in partnership with reproductive specialists Nicholas Cataldo, Karen Hammond, and Lisa Ray, to open the first joint venture Invo-exclusive clinic in the U.S. The clinic will be located in Birmingham, Ala., and is expected to be operational in the second half of 2021.

Berkeley, Calif.-based Lygos Inc. said it is working with the Agile Biofoundry, part of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Bioenergy Technologies, to generate the largest multi-omics dataset for guiding the development of organic acids. Together, Lygos and ABF aim to demonstrate a high-throughput engineering cycle that incorporates multi-omics analysis and machine learning with industry-leading cycle times. The project leverages Lygos’ expertise in designing, building and cultivating its organic acid yeast strains, as well as its malonic acid biosynthetic pathway. The goal is to “develop and deploy technologies that enable commercially relevant biomanufacturing, including using advanced machine learning methods in non-model microbes,” said Jay Fitzgerald, chief scientist at the bioenergy technologies office.

San Diego-based Maravai Lifesciences Holdings Inc. said it has expanded its contract development and manufacturing organization capabilities at Trilink Biotechnologies Inc., of San Diego, with the launch of its plasmid DNA manufacturing services.

Microbix Biosystems Inc., of Mississauga, Ontario, and Seegene Canada Inc., of Toronto, reported a collaboration whereby Seegene will distribute and recommend Microbix’s new COVID-variant Quality Assessment Products (QAPs) to monitor the workflow accuracy of Seegene Allplex assays across Canada.

El Paso, Texas-based Seisa Medical Inc. has acquired Protoquick Inc., of San Leandro, Calif., and Peridot Corp., of Pleasanton, Calif., adding expertise to its plastics and metals capabilities. Financial terms of the two transactions were not disclosed.

South San Francisco-based Twist Bioscience Corp. said it has started shipping its new synthetic RNA reference controls, which include the new variant strains of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.351 and P.1 that have emerged in South Africa and Brazil, respectively. The company also began shipping synthetic RNA controls that cover the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) strain in a stabilized format that can be shipped and stored at room temperature.

Veracyte Inc., of South San Francisco, has completed its acquisition of San Diego-based Decipher Biosciences Inc. for $600 million in cash. The deal strengthens Veracyte’s global footprint in genomic diagnostics with an expanded reach into seven of the 10 most common cancers in the U.S. Decipher Biosciences will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Veracyte.

Zora Biosciences Oy, of Secaucus, N.J., has signed a nonexclusive agreement with Secaucus-based Quest Diagnostics Inc. for Zora’s patented ceramide-analysis technology. Quest plans to develop a test based on the technology as an aid in identifying patients at risk for cardiovascular-related disease and death.