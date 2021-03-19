The FDA authorized revised fact sheets for health care providers to include additional information on susceptibility of SARS-CoV-2 variants to each of the monoclonal antibodies available through an emergency use authorization. The fact sheets cover bamlanivimab and bamlanivimab/etesevimab (Eli Lilly and Co.) and the REGEN-COV cocktail of casirivimab/imdevimab (Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.) and include information on several variants, including B.1.1.7 (U.K. origin), B.1.351 (South Africa origin), P.1 (Brazil origin), B.1.427/B.1.429 (California origin) and B.1.526 (New York origin).