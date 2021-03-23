Santa Clara, Calif.-based Coherent Inc. received an acquisition proposal from Lumentum Holdings Inc., of San Jose, Calif., that offered $230 in cash plus 0.6724 of a share of Lumentum common stock for each share of Coherent stock. The new proposal is the latest salvo in a bidding war for Coherent between Lumentum and II-IV Inc., of Saxonburg, Pa. The latest proposal from II-VI Inc. offered $220 in cash and 0.91 of a share of II-VI common stock for every Coherent share of common stock.

Electrocore Inc., of Rockaway, N.J., signed an agreement to give Silvert Médical SA-NV, of Herne, Belgium, exclusive distribution rights for Electrocore’s Gammacore Sapphire noninvasive vagus nerve stimulator to patients with primary headache disorders in Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and France.

Memphis-based Fusion Robotics LLC completed the first spine procedure, a minimally invasive transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion with pedicle screw placement, guided by the company’s Fusion Robotics system.

Toronto-based Predictmedix Inc. has entered a letter of intent to acquire Symp2pass Inc. The letter was executed on Feb. 24, 2021, and the companies are working on the definitive agreement. Symp2pass is an artificial intelligence-powered IoT product suite of technologies developed by Sittsville, Ontario-based Smartcone Technologies Inc. The acquisition is valued at approximately $5 million which will be paid in cash and common shares of Predictmedix with the cash component capped at $1 million and the remainder paid out in common shares of Predictmedix with certain milestones, subject to final negotiations. Following completion of the transaction Sypm2pass will be a fully owned entity by Predictmedix.

Oxford Biodynamics plc, of Oxford, U.K., launched its Episwitch COVID-19 Severity Test (CST) in the U.S. The test uses a standard blood draw and Oxford’s Episwitch 3D genomics platform to predict individuals who cannot be vaccinated are most likely to experience severe COVID-19 complications.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., of Waltham, Mass., and Palo Alto, Calif.-based Artificial Inc. reported a collaboration to integrate Artificial’s Alab Suite software with Thermo Scientific Momentum Workflow software and robotics to enable labs to quickly increase testing on Thermo Fisher’s COVID-19 testing platform, while ensuring safety.

Todos Medical Ltd., of Rehovot, Israel, agreed to supply its automation solution and a 384-well PCR machine to Atlanta-headquartered Majl Diagnostic Laboratories to enable Majl to process 1,500 COVID-19 tests per day.