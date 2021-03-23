Thirteen months after establishing a strategic alliance to distribute 7D Surgical Inc.’s machine-vision, image-guided surgery platform, Seaspine Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SPNE) signed an agreement to acquire the Toronto-based company. 7D Surgical shareholders will receive $27.5 million in cash plus $82.5 million in Seaspine stock and will hold approximately 13% of Seaspine’s shares at completion. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.

“This combination of our innovative cultures will allow us to expand and stretch our clinical value by fully encompassing the patient experience from the onset of surgical planning through the end of treatment and recovery,” said Seaspine President and CEO Keith Valentine. “We believe that participation in the patient’s complete continuum of care, coupled with an industry leading safety profile for the surgeon, the surgical support team, and the patient, will accelerate our market-share taking strategy.”

Seaspine develops and distributes surgical solutions for spinal disorders treated by fusion procedures. The Carlsbad, Calif.-based company’s products include a range of orthobiologics featuring bone graft substitutes designed to improve bone fusion rates and spinal implants tailored to the needs of minimally invasive and complex lumbar, thoracic and cervical spine procedures.

7D Surgical developed and commercialized a radiation-free machine-vision-based alternative to traditional image-guided surgery with specific applications in spine and cranial surgeries. The 7D system uses a surgical camera integrated in an overhead surgical light to create digitized 3D images of the surgical site which are precisely matched to preoperative CT images, eliminating intra-operative computed tomography (CT) and fluoroscopy – and their associated radiation exposure – for registration.

7D’s system allows a surgeon to activate this “flash registration” using a foot pedal. The technology reduces the time required for registration to less than 20 seconds from the more typical 15 to 30 minutes needed for traditional technology, significantly streamlining workflow. The machine-vision system is now installed in 24 U.S. and 30 international locations.

Valentine noted in an investor call that as Seaspine engaged more with surgeons using 7D’s system, the company realized the “the uses changed dramatically because it is so easy to incorporate into their workflow.” Using the system more made surgeons more efficient and reduced their radiation exposure, while also addressing the physician’s concerns about the radiation exposure experienced by their patients as well.

New strategy, new revenues

The deal represents a break from Seaspine’s previous strategy in a way that promises to expand its footprint and drive additional revenue. “The acquisition of 7D Surgical marks a shift in strategy at SPNE with a greater commitment towards procedural integration and enabling technologies,” according to Wells Fargo’s Shagun Singh. “SPNE should see near-term revenue uplift with the direct addition of 7D that has contractual sales value of [more than $19 million] and an installed base of 54 systems.”

The change in approach could put Seaspine in a good position to push more product and penetrate more facilities. “The acquisition represents a natural evolution in SPNE's growth that moves the company beyond the operating room to areas such as preoperative planning and predictive analytics, while at the same time providing a defensive enabling technology to counteract other implant manufacturers who have acquired their own enabling technologies,” said Ryan Zimmerman of BTIG Medical Technology Equity Research.

By providing a fuller continuum of care and taking a broader role in the surgery process, the company hopes surgeons and hospitals come to see that “Seaspine is the complete procedural solution,” according to its presentation for investors.

At this point, Valentine said that Seaspine will maintain 7D’s agnostic position, allowing the image-guided system to be used with any company’s products. Seaspine plans to make integration with its hardware and instrumentation the easiest solution, however. With very little overlap between the sites that use 7D’s system and those that use Seaspine products, the acquisition creates opportunity for near-term revenue synergies.

Revenue-enhancement could also benefit from the company’s announced strategy to employ an earn-out model that will enable surgery centers to expend less capital, a concern in the pandemic and post-pandemic environment. While that will result in less upfront revenue than the model 7D has used to date, it could drive greater pull-through of Seaspine’s products.

Speaking to the new approach, 7D’s CEO Beau Standish said, “I believe this transaction greatly expands our commercial reach by providing health care providers with a complete surgical solution and capital-efficient means of acquiring a 7D system.”