Aspen Surgical Products Inc., a Caledonia, Mich.-based provider of surgical disposable products, has acquired Bluemed Medical Supplies Inc., of Saint-Laurent, Quebec, for an undisclosed sum. Bluemed manufactures disposable shoe covers and other personal protection products for health care, pharmaceutical and laboratory facilities.

San Diego-based Axim Biotechnologies Inc. said its manufacturing partner, Empowered Diagnostics LLC, of Pompano Beach, Fla., has filed an emergency use authorization application with the U.S. FDA to use Axim’s Immunopass rapid COVID-19 neutralizing antibody test in whole blood at point-of-care locations.

Austin-based digital health company Everlywell Inc. said it has acquired Pwnhealth, of New York, and Home Access Health Corp., of Hoffman Estates, Ill., and formed parent company Everly Health. Together, the combined companies support more than 20 million people annually across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, of Bad Homburg, Germany, and Denver-based Davita Inc. reported an expanded agreement to provide home dialysis technology – including Nxstage home dialysis machines, dialysis supplies and a connected health platform – to Davita patients across the U.S.

Kinetic River Corp., a developer of custom flow cytometry instrumentation located in Mountain View, Calif., reported the successful completion of an NIH-funded Small Business Innovation Research project. Awarded by the National Institute of General Medical Sciences, the competitive phase I grant funded the development of Kinetic River’s “Colorado” automated autofluorescence removal technology.

Limacorporate S.p.A., of San Daniele Del Friuli, Italy, and Hospital for Special Surgery reported the opening of the first provider-based design and 3D printing facility for custom complex joint replacement solutions. Known as Promade PoC (point of care) Center, the new, FDA-registered commercial facility is located at the HSS main campus in New York City, and will create faster and more accessible care for U.S. patients requiring personalized solutions for their orthopedic conditions.

Palo Alto, Calif.-based Lucence Health Inc. is partnering with Waseda University in Japan to develop a high-speed liquid biopsy, laser-based imaging platform for early cancer detection. Lucence plans to commercialize the platform from its CLIA-licensed laboratory in Palo Alto.

Fort Myers, Fla.-based Neogenomics Inc. has agreed to acquire Intervention Insights Inc., a Burlington, Mass.-based company doing business as Trapelo Health. The $65 million purchase price consists of $35 million cash on hand and $30 million in Neogenomics common stock. The deal is expected to close in April 2021.

Paris-based Novacyt SA launched its CE-marked Snpsig Variplex test to detect the major COVID-19 variants of concern and biologically significant mutations. In a single kit, the test can identify the B.1.1.7 (U.K.), B.1.351 (South Africa), P.1 (Brazil), and B.1.429 (California) variants and the N501Y and E484K mutations.

Numares AG, of Regensburg, Germany, submitted a FDA 510(k) application for its Axinon IVD system, a nuclear magnetic resonance platform that analyzes multiple metabolic biomarkers using an artificial intelligence-driven diagnostic software, to diagnose disease.

Ocean Genomics Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, partnered with Seoul-based Geninus Inc. to co-develop RNA-based biomarkers for research and clinical use. The companies will also launch Ocean Genomics’ advanced AI-based transcriptome analysis and biomarker platform, Txome.ai, in Korea. Geninus will use the Txome.ai platform to build out its Cancerscan clinical diagnostic platform.

Starnberg, Germany-based Pari Pharma GmbH received authorization from Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare for use of its Lamira Nebulizer System to deliver Arikayce (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), made by Bridgewater Township, N.J.-based Insmed Inc.

Long Hanborough, U.K.-based Precisionlife Ltd., formerly Rowanalytics, acquired its long-term development partner, Genokey ApS, a genomic analytics company based in Aalborg, Denmark, to further expand into artificial intelligence-enabled precision medicine.

Santa Monica, Calif.-based Quantgene Inc. and Curematch Inc., of San Diego, formed a strategic partnership to improve precision treatment for cancer patients. The collaboration will combine Quantgene Liquid, a liquid biopsy that detects cancer mutations, with the Curematch decision support system, which identifies optimal combination and monotherapies for cancer patients based on their molecular tumor profile.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., of Waltham, Mass., launched its in-air Aerosolsense Sampler, which detects the presence of airborne pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2.