|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Aurora Spine Corp., of Toronto and Carlsbad, Calif.
|Apollo anterior cervical plate
|Spine implant that includes Hyper-Angulation screw variability
|For use in cervical fusion procedures
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Fluxergy Inc., of Irvine, Calif.
|COVID-19 test
|1-hour real-time polymerase chain reaction test
|Detects SARS-CoV-2
|Received CE-IVD marking
|Rapid Medical Ltd., of Yokneam, Israel
|Tigertriever
|Adjustable stent retriever device for removing blood clots
|Treatment of ischemic stroke
|Received U.S. FDA clearance
|Tiger Tech Solutions Inc., of Miami
|COVID Plus monitor
|Armband with embedded sensors that acquire biometric signals from the body; data is analyzed by machine learning algorithm
|Screening device to identify biomarkers that may indicate COVID-19 infection
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.