Company Product Description Indication Status
Aurora Spine Corp., of Toronto and Carlsbad, Calif. Apollo anterior cervical plate Spine implant that includes Hyper-Angulation screw variability For use in cervical fusion procedures Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
Fluxergy Inc., of Irvine, Calif. COVID-19 test 1-hour real-time polymerase chain reaction test Detects SARS-CoV-2 Received CE-IVD marking
Rapid Medical Ltd., of Yokneam, Israel Tigertriever Adjustable stent retriever device for removing blood clots Treatment of ischemic stroke Received U.S. FDA clearance
Tiger Tech Solutions Inc., of Miami COVID Plus monitor Armband with embedded sensors that acquire biometric signals from the body; data is analyzed by machine learning algorithm Screening device to identify biomarkers that may indicate COVID-19 infection Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA

Notes

