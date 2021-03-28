The first BCMA-targeted CAR T therapy, idecabtagene vicleucel, cleared FDA approval for use in adults with multiple myeloma (MM) who have received four or more prior lines of therapy. Developed by partners Bluebird Bio Inc. and Bristol Myers Squibb Co., the drug, branded Abecma, is also the first CAR T drug indicated for MM.

It is designed for use as a one-time infusion, with a recommended dose range of 300 to 460 x 106 CAR-positive T cells. The personalized therapy will be produced at BMS’ cellular manufacturing facility in Summit, N.J. Bluebird developed the lentiviral vector used in Abecma.

BCMA, or B-cell maturation antigen, has emerged as a hot target for MM. Preferentially expressed by mature B lymphocytes, BCMA’s overexpression and activation has been linked with disease progression in both preclinical models and in humans. Abecma is a genetically modified autologous CAR T immunotherapy designed to recognize and bind to BCMA on the surface of MM cells, leading to CAR T-cell proliferation, cytokine secretion and cytolytic killing of cells expressing BCMA.

Abecma follows antibody-drug conjugate Blenrep (belantamab mafodotin) from Glaxosmithkline plc, which became the first drug targeting BCMA to hit the market, winning accelerated approval by the FDA in August 2020, followed shortly by European Commission approval. The drug is indicated for use in heavily pretreated MM patients and comes with a black box warning for ocular toxicities.

As a cell therapy, Abecma is believed to have an efficacy advantage over antibody-based drugs. Approval in MM was based largely on data from the pivotal phase II Karmma study, which, as reported at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2020 meeting in June, included an overall response rate (ORR) of 73% across all dose levels, including 33% of patients who had a complete response (CR) or stringent CR. Updated data presented at the American Society of Hematology meeting in December 2020 showed an ORR of 76%, with a CR of 39%.

Price may be $410K

The label comes with a boxed warning for cytokine release syndrome (CRS), as well as for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis/macrophage activation syndrome, neurologic toxicity and prolonged cytopenia. There is a risk evaluation and mitigation strategy program for the management of CRS and neurologic toxicities, and the FDA also is requiring a postmarketing observational study.

Pricing has not yet been disclosed, but it likely will be higher than the cost calculated by the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER), which in a draft evidence report comparing the effectiveness of Abecma, Blenrep and another BCMA-targeted CAR T therapy, ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) from Johnson & Johnson and Legend Biotech Corp., said Abecma should be priced in the $170,000 range.

Actual pricing is likely to be closer to the list price of $410,300 set for Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel), BMS’ CD19-targeted CAR T therapy, which won FDA approval last month for use in certain types of relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma.

Interestingly, ICER’s calculated price for potential competitor cilta-cel was roughly $420,000, which it called an “optimistic estimate” based on limited but superior efficacy to date. That CAR T therapy turned up an impressive ORR of 97%, though it also has shown the most troubling safety data, with six deaths deemed treatment-related. J&J’s Janssen Pharmaceuticals Cos. launched a rolling BLA in late 2020 seeking approval for cilta-cel in relapsed and/or refractory MM.

Abecma’s approval, disclosed after market close March 26, just ahead of the March 27 PDUFA date, had been largely expected. Bluebird and BMS, which had received a refuse-to-file letter in May 2020 following their first try, resubmitted the BLA a short time later, seeking approval for use in treating adults who have received at prior therapies including an immunomodulatory agent, a proteasome inhibitor and an anti-CD38 antibody. The agency accepted resubmission of the BLA in September 2020, granting priority review. Abecma also was granted breakthrough therapy designation in the U.S., as well as Prime designation in Europe, where a marketing authorization application is pending review.

Turbulent 2021 so far

The approval offers a solid win for Cambridge, Mass.-based Bluebird, which has had a rough start to the year, after temporarily suspending two trials of Lentiglobin (BB-1111), its gene therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD), following reports of two cases of blood cancer turning up among participants. An FDA clinical hold, affecting four trials in SCD and beta-thalassemia, soon followed. While the company assuaged some of that concern earlier this month, as analyses to date indicated the case of acute myeloid leukemia was “very unlikely” linked to the BB-305 vector used in Lentiglobin, a case of myelodysplastic syndrome is still under investigation.

Similar concerns prompted Bluebird to halt European marketing of Zynteglo (betibeglogene autotemcel), which is manufactured using the same lentiviral vector as Lentiglobin. Despite winning conditional European marketing approval in the first half of 2019 for treating a subset of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia patients, initiating actual commercial use was delayed, first by manufacturing specifications and then by the COVID-19 pandemic. And the $1.8 million price tag didn’t help. In fact, the U.K.’s National Institute for health and Care Excellence recently recommended against using the drug, citing doubts about its cost-effectiveness.

In its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 earnings, Bluebird had reported only a single commercial use of Zynteglo so far, administered to a patient in Germany. The drug has not yet gained approval in the U.S. Bluebird previously had anticipated a mid-2021 U.S. BLA filing, though it’s not clear how the latest developments might affect that timeline.

And Abecma is not expected to be part of Bluebird’s franchise beyond this year. In January, company executives announced they planned to split the firm in two, spinning off cancer assets into an independent, publicly traded new business. Following the separation, expected to complete by the end of 2021, the oncology-focused firm will take on commercialization of Abecma, as well as continued development of bb-20217, and an earlier-stage oncology pipeline focusing on cellular therapies for hematologic and solid tumors.

The Bluebird business will remain focused on severe genetic diseases, including SCD, beta-thalassemia and cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD). In addition to Zynteglo, its late-stage programs will include elivaldogene autotemcel, for which a BLA submission seeking approval in CALD is expected to be completed in mid-2021. A marketing authorization application is pending in Europe.

Bluebird entered its BCMA CAR T collaboration with Celgene Corp. in 2018, involving both Abecma and next-generation candidate bb-2121. New York-based BMS inherited the collaboration in its subsequent buyout of Celgene. Under the terms of that acquisition, approval of Abecma was to be the third milestone linked to a $9 contingent value right (CVR). But, while the first milestone was met, in the form of FDA approval for multiple sclerosis drug Zeposia (ozanimod), approval of CAR T therapy Breyanzi came more than a month past the second deadline, canceling out the CVR.

BMS also has discontinued work on another CAR T program acquired from the Celgene buy. In its 2020 earnings filing, the company said it would stop further development of orvacabtagene autoleucel, which targeted BCMA and had been in phase I/II testing in the Evolve trial in relapsed and/or refractory MM patients. BMS reported an impairment charge of $470 million associated with discontinuing the program.