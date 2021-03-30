Toronto-based AI/ML Innovations Inc. said its subsidiary, Health Gauge, has partnered with Zi Medical Inc., of Simi Valley, Calif., to help it address core regulatory requirements for entry into the U.S. and Canadian markets initially, followed by other global markets.

Aspect Biosystems Ltd., of Vancouver, British Columbia, and JSR Corp., of Minato-ku, Japan are teaming up to develop bioprinted vascularized tissues for regenerative medicine. The collaboration builds on the existing partnership between the companies and will see the combining of Aspect’s proprietary microfluidic 3D bioprinting platform with JSR’s advanced materials technology to develop implantable vascularized tissues for kidney regeneration and other applications.

Biomax Informatics AG, of Planegg, Germany, said it has developed a novel knowledge management and database solution, Neuroconnect for Ebrains, the digital research infrastructure created by the EU-funded Human Brain Project. Neuroconnect enables semantic integration and management of multimodal brain connectivity information and brain atlases in Ebrains. The new system will be configured in the Neuroxm Brain Science Suite of Biomax.

Austin-based Djo Global Inc., a subsidiary of Colfax Corp., reported a strategic investment in Insight Medical Systems Inc., a Laguna Hills, Calif.-based company focused on wearable surgical navigation in orthopedics. Insight’s flagship product, ARVIS (Augmented Reality Visualization and Information System), will combine tracking cameras with both a 3D display and hands-free interface in an integrated eyepiece for total joint arthroplasty. The size of the investment was not disclosed.

Guardant Health Inc., of Redwood City, Calif., said CMS has approved Advanced Diagnostic Laboratory Test status for the Guardant360 Cdx test. The test is the first U.S. FDA-approved liquid biopsy for comprehensive tumor mutation profiling across all solid tumors.

Melville, N.Y.-based Henry Schein Inc. reported a majority ownership position in Stradis Medical LLC, a provider of medical device packaging and custom procedure kits and trays headquartered in Atlanta. Financial terms were not disclosed. Stradis had sales for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2020, of approximately $39 million. The transaction is expected to be neutral to Henry Schein’s 2021 diluted earnings per share and to be accretive thereafter.

Hisense Group Corp., of Qingdao, China, said its Hi-Nano technology is certified effective in inactivating SARS-CoV-2 with an inhibition rate of 93.54% by Texcell Na, a global contract research organization based in Frederick, Md.

San Diego-based Illumina Inc. said it disagrees with and will oppose the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s challenge to its previously announced $7.1 billion acquisition of Grail Inc., a developer of a noninvasive, early detection liquid biopsy test that can screen for multiple cancers in asymptomatic patients using DNA sequencing. According to the FTC, Illumina is the only provider of DNA sequencing that is a viable option for these multi-cancer early detection (MCED) tests in the U.S. The complaint alleges the proposed acquisition will diminish innovation in the U.S. market for MCED tests.

Integrated Behavioral Health Inc., of Irvine, Calif., has acquired Uprise Ltd., a Kensington, New South Wales, Australia-based digital health platform for chronic condition management. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Lantheus Holdings Inc., of North Billerica, Mass., acquired the exclusive, worldwide rights to PET imaging biomarker NTI-1309 from New York-based Noria Therapeutics Inc. The biomarker targets fibroblast activation protein, which is overexpressed in the tumor microenvironment.

Lincoln, Neb.-based Materials and Machines Corp. (Matmacorp) launched Myrta, a hand-held RT-PCR device for point-of-care and over-the-counter molecular diagnostics.

Mimedx Group Inc., of Marietta, Ga., reported a group purchasing agreement for its amniotic tissue portfolio with Charlotte, N.C.-based Premier Inc. Members of Premier’s Surpass purchasing program will be able to take advantage of the agreement’s special pricing and terms as of April 1, 2021.

Ferndale, Mich.-based Olive Labs Inc. partnered with Boston-based Ginkgo Bioworks Inc. to provide scalable and accessible pooled PCR testing for COVID-19 for K-12 schools to support in-person and hybrid learning models, starting in Michigan. Concentric by Ginkgo, Gingko Bioworks’ public health and biosecurity program, currently runs testing in 15 states and 800 schools.

Orasure Technologies Inc., of Bethlehem, Pa., submitted an emergency use authorization application to the FDA for its COVID-19 rapid antigen test for home use with a prescription and profession use in point-of-care settings.

Menlo Park, Calif.-based Personalis Inc. announced a collaboration with Mapkure LLC, of Cambridge, Mass., to use Personalis’ Next platform to develop BGB-3245, an investigational B-RAF inhibitor for advanced or refractory solid tumors. Mapkure is jointly owned by Springworks Therapeutics Inc., of Stamford, Conn., and Beijing-based Beigene Co. Ltd.

Dallas-based Recuro Health closed an oversubscribed funding round led by the Oklahoma Life Science Fund (OLSF Ventures) of Tulsa, Okla. Recuro Founder and CEO Michael Gorton, previously the founding CEO of Teladoc Health, of Purchase, N.Y., led the launch of the new integrated digital health company along with Teladoc’s original chief technology officer and much of its marketing team.

Seer Inc., a Redwood City, Calif.-based developer of a platform for proteomics, signed a non-exclusive commercial agreement with AB Sciex LLC, a Framingham, Mass.-based company focused on life science analytical technologies. This agreement will enable Seer to market Sciex mass spectrometry systems together with its Proteograph product suite.

Strategic Solutions Group LLC, of Needham, Mass., reported the launch of the Pandemic Response System, a technology suite for automating and streamlining the process workflows supporting the fight against COVID-19. The six module platform is aimed at supporting city and municipal health department pandemic responses.

Think Research Corp., of Toronto, signed a multiyear partnership with Origo hf, a Reykjavik, Iceland-based electronic medical record vendor, to bring Think’s clinical content software to primary care, acute care and long-term care health settings to Iceland.

Rehovot, Israel-based Todos Medical Ltd. said it has entered a partnership with Osang Healthcare Co. Ltd., of Anyang, South Korea, to distribute the Genefinder COVID-19 Plus Realamp Kit in the U.S. Todos intends to make Genefinder Plus, which has received FDA emergency use authorization, the primary kit used for distribution in its fully integrated and automated COVID-19 PCR testing lab solutions.

Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., of Kiyosu, Japan, invested an unreported amount in Genial Light Co. Ltd., a Hamamatsu, Japan-based medical device development startup.

Trinity Biotech plc, of Bray, Ireland, has submitted its Trinscreen HIV diagnostic to the World Health Organization for approval. The new screening product tests for the presence of HIV antibodies from a fingerstick sample of blood, in less than 12 minutes.

Geneva-based Unilabs agreed to deploy Philadelphia-based Proscia Inc.’s computational pathology applications in its high-throughput workflows to improve quality and reduce turnaround time, as part of a strategic partnership established to accelerate the use of artificial intelligence in routine pathology practice.