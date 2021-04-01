Aditx Therapeutics Inc., of Mountain View, Calif., said that Las Vegas-based Collection Sites LLC will offer the Aditxtscore for COVID-19 through its mobile testing centers. Collection Sites is owned and operated by Medivolve Inc., of Toronto.

San Diego-based Dalrada Financial Corp. reported its entry into the global genomics market with the launch of Dalrada Health’s product portfolio, Empower Genomics, a custom-labeled suite of tests including pharmacogenomics and testing analysis for alternative therapies such as nutraceuticals and exercise/fitness.

Amsterdam-based Dx Medical Solutions BV, dba Diagnostix, said it plans to go public through a special purpose acquisition company by the end of 2021. The company recently raised a €20 million (US$23.5 million) series A round, boosting its a valuation to €100 million.

Dxc Technology Co., of Tysons, Va., has completed the sale of its health care provider software business to Dedalus Group, of Firenze, Italy. The deal was originally announced in July 2020. Dxc expects to receive net proceeds of about $450 million from the transaction.

Egenesis Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., said it has expanded its research collaboration with Duke University school of Medicine to include preclinical research of gene-edited kidneys implanted in nonhuman primate (NHP) recipients. The expanded collaboration builds on original research collaboration for the implantation of the company’s gene-edited pancreatic islet cells in NHPs that began in 2020.

Waltham, Mass.-based Euroimmun, a Perkinelmer Inc. company, has launched its SARS-CoV-2 Neutralisa assay, a surrogate neutralization test intended for the detection of neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The CE-marked assay is currently available in more than 30 countries that accept the CE mark.

Bad Homburg, Germany-based Fresenius Kabi SE & Co. KGaA said it has signed an agreement with Corvida Medical Inc., of Needham, Mass., to be the exclusive U.S. distributor for the Halo closed system drug-transfer device.

Minneapolis-based Genematters LLC and Concert Genetics Inc., of Franklin, Tenn., are partnering to help health care systems meet patient demand for high-quality, personalized clinical genetic services. The collaboration brings together key technical and clinical resources, including Concert’s interoperable software-as-a-service platform for genetic test ordering and results and Genematters’ virtual genetic counselors, care delivery software and patient engagement tools.

Guardant Health Inc., of Redwood City, Calif., said the New York State Department of Health Clinical Laboratory Evaluation Program has approved its Guardant Reveal liquid biopsy test for the detection and monitoring of minimal residual disease in patients with early-stage (II/III) cancer.

San Francisco-based Invitae Corp. reported the availability of sponsored genetic testing for patients in the U.S., Canada, Australia and Brazil who are suspected of having or are at risk for developing some of the most common adult neurodegenerative conditions, including Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.

Cincinnati-based Meridian Bioscience Inc. said it has made a 510(k) submission to the FDA for its new Curian Campy assay. Intended for use with the Curian analyzer, Curian Campy is a rapid, qualitative, fluorescent immunoassay for the detection of Campylobacter spp. (C. jejumi / C. coli / C. upsaliensis / C. lari) in human stool.

Boston-based Myomo Inc., a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis, said that Thomas Jefferson University of Philadelphia has successfully completed the first phase of clinical trials using sensors embedded in the brain to control a Mypro-powered brace worn by a stroke patient.

Ontrak Inc., of Santa Monica, Calif., signed a national contract under which Bellevue, Wash.-based Lifestance Health Inc. will use Ontrak’s analytics and patient engagement platform to address behavioral health comorbidities.

Charlotte, N.C.-based Premier Inc. awarded a group purchasing agreement to Procell Surgical Inc., of Canton, Mass., for breakthrough technology. The agreement allows Premier members to take advantage of special pricing and terms for Procell’s Sponge Blood Recovery device.

Prescryptive Health Inc., of Redmond, Wash., added formulary coverage for Boston-based Pear Therapeutics Inc.’s prescription digital therapeutics Reset and Reset-O for the treatment of substance and opioid use disorders. Prescryptive will offer and administer the digital therapeutics through its digital platform.

Toronto-based Sqi Diagnostics submitted a completed clinical and analytical data package to the FDA for emergency use authorization of its Rali-Dx IL-6 Severity Triage Test for COVID-19 patients. The test is intended to be used in hospital emergency departments to help identify COVID-19 patients with severe inflammatory response and at high risk of requiring intubation.

Stagezero Life Sciences Ltd., of Richmond Hill, Ontario, reported it has signed letter of intent to acquire the business of London-based Health Clinics Ltd. and Health Clinics USA Corp., of Rapid City, S.D., related to their oncology business and early disease detection in an all-stock transaction. The letter restricts the Health Clinic companies to negotiating with Stagezero for 120 days.