Genmab A/S, of Copenhagen, reported second-quarter sales of $901 million for Darzalex (daratumumab), as reported by partner Johnson & Johnson, of New Brunswick, N.J. Net trade sales for the multiple myeloma drug were $492 million in the U.S. and $409 million in the rest of the world. Genmab receives royalties on worldwide net sales under its deal with J&J’s Janssen arm. Shares of Genmab (NASDAQ:GMAB) closed July 16 at $34.90, down $1.13.