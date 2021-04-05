Durham, N.C.-based Baebies Inc. said the FDA acknowledged its emergency use notification for a real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test to detect SARS-CoV-2 on the Finder 1.5 instrument. The company’s Finder SARS-CoV-2 Test is intended for the qualitative detection of RNA from the SARS-CoV-2 virus in nasopharyngeal and nasal swab specimens with RT-PCR performed within 17 minutes.

Westport, Conn.-based Cyduct Diagnostics Inc. is teaming up with Yale University to test and assess the performance of the university’s nanowire biosensor technology for detecting critical protein biomarkers associated with breast cancer progression. The sponsored research agreement, effective April 1, 2021, also grants Cyduct an option to obtain an exclusive worldwide license in the field of use to the underlying nanowire intellectual property, including any inventions resulting from the research process.

Eyekor Inc., a contract research organization (CRO) based in Madison, Wis., said it will rebrand as Merit CRO. The new brand identify follows the company’s recent acquisition of Compleware Corp., a North Liberty, Iowa-based CRO specializing in respiratory and cardiac safety solutions for the clinical trial industry.

Welldoc Inc., of Columbia, Md., and San Diego-based Dexcom Inc. said they will offer the Dexcom G6 continuous glucose monitor and Wellstar’s Bluestar digital health solution as a single platform offering.