Hologic Inc. is tucking in yet another diagnostics manufacturer, this time with the acquisition of Mobidiag Oy for approximately $795 million. The privately held Finnish-French company develops and markets polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based tests for acute care testing such as gastrointestinal and respiratory infections, antimicrobial resistance management and health care-associated infections.

Mobidiag, with headquarters in Espoo, Finland, and an office in Paris, makes two automated platforms for molecular diagnostics, Amplidiag and Novodiag. The platforms deliver rapid turnaround times ranging from 50 minutes to two hours. The company, which offers COVID-19 tests for both platforms, recently gained CE-IVD marking of Amplidiag RESP-4, a combination test for SARS-CoV-2, influenza A and B and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Acute care, near-patient testing

“Acquiring Mobidiag will further strengthen our international and diagnostics businesses by enabling us to expand into large, fast-growing acute care adjacency with a near-patient testing solution that offers ease of use, multiplex capability and rapid turnaround time,” said Jan Verstreken, group president, international, at Hologic. “We believe that Mobidiag has developed a differentiated platform that addresses many of the historical challenges of multiplexed point-of-care molecular testing.”

Tuomas Tenkanen, Mobidiag’s CEO, was equally enthusiastic about the deal. ‘Hologic’s commercial expertise and scale will drive broader market adoption of our products, and their established U.S. regulatory and market development capabilities will accelerate the introduction of our products and maximize their potential in the United States.”

The definitive agreement, reported Wednesday, places Mobidiag at an enterprise value of roughly $795 million. Under the transaction terms, Hologic will pay approximately $714 million (€600 million) for Mobidiag’s equity, plus net debt of about $81 million.

In 2020, Mobidiag generated revenue of about $42 million. Hologic plans to invest in assay development to spur further growth of the Novodiag platform. With that in mind, the deal is expected to be about $0.10 dilutive to Hologic’s non-GAAP earnings per share in fiscal 2022, slightly dilutive in 2023 and accretive thereafter.

“One of our key goals is to use our strong cash flow to create a larger, faster-growing company for a post-pandemic world,” said Steve McMillan, Hologic’s chairman, president and CEO. “Mobidiag provides an exceptional new growth platform, which will generate long-term value by enabling us to enter the acute care market, which is expected to roughly double in the next five years, with a differentiated, highly competitive solution.”

SVB Leerink analyst Richard Newitter believes Mobidiag will add give or take 50 base points to Hologic’s top-line growth, especially as it tallies FDA clearances over the next few years. “HOLX plans to expand Mobidiag’s offerings into the U.S. When approved and commercialized, Mobidiag’s offerings should fuel longer-term DD growth that could be in the 30%+ range,” he wrote.

Latest in string of acquisitions

Mobidiag is Hologic’s fourth diagnostics acquisition this year. In January, the company announced that it had picked up Berlin-based Somatex Medical Technologies GmbH for about $64 million. Just days later, the Marlborough, Mass., company announced plans to acquire molecular diagnostics testing company Biotheranostics Inc., of San Diego, for roughly $230 million cash up front.

Those two deals were following with last month’s $159 million tuck-in buy of Diagenode SA, a Belgium-based developer of molecular assays and epigenetics products with more than 30 real-time PCR tests in its portfolio.

Hologic, which has had a long-term focus on women’s health, also snapped up Acessa Health Inc. and its minimally invasive fibroid treatment in 2020.

Hologic’s appetite for acquisition is supported by a cushy cash balance, which totaled $869 million at the end of the fiscal 2021 first quarter. The company started the year on a high note, reporting first-quarter revenue of $1.61 billion, up 89.3% from the same period the prior year. Fueling the momentum were molecular diagnostics, which grew 457.6% worldwide to $995 million as production ramped up to meet growing demand for the company’s two SARS-CoV-2 assays that run on the fully automated Panther and Panther Fusion systems. The Q1 results included revenue from the divestiture of Hologic’s medical aesthetics business, Cynosure, for $205 million.

Hologic plans to finance the purchase of Mobidiag with cash on hand and borrowing on its existing credit line. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

Newitter gave the company’s growth strategy a thumbs up, citing Mobidiag’s strength in acute care diagnostics adjacency and international capabilities in this latest addition. “Faster-growing, complementary/leverageable technologies, like Mobidiag Oy, (and Diagenode, Biotheranostics, Acessa before this one) are exactly the types of transactions we think will help HOLX emerge on the other side of COVID with a strengthened growth profile and overall financial/competitive position across its business segments.”

Chris Lin, of Cowen, agreed. “The strategic rationale appears reasonable; given the relatively small size of the deal, we see this as a low risk opportunity to participate in the rapidly growing syndromic testing market,” he wrote.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) shares closed up %0.68 (9.93%) at $73.58 Wednesday.