Westport, Conn.-based Biosig Technologies Inc., a company commercializing a signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiogram and intra-cardiac signals, said it has accepted an invitation to join the Alliance for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare following major patent awards for its artificial intelligence-based platform.

Control Bionics Ltd., of Surrey Hills, Australia, a global assistive technology company specializing in speech generating devices, is partnering with Brentwood, Tenn.-based Numotion, a provider of complex rehabilitation technology, to offer Control Bionics’ Trilogy product line.

Melbourne, Australia-based Genetic Technologies Ltd. provided an update on the U.S. commercial availability of its COVID-19 Serious Disease Risk test via Infinity Biologix LLC (IBX), of Piscataway, N.J. According to Genetic Technologies, it has completed all validation and data-based analysis of the test, and IBX is currently completing the technical interface with its telehealth partner for availability across the U.S. The technical interface is required for submission to CMS, which is required prior to commercial release of the COVID-19 risk test by IBX.

Lucira Health Inc., of Emeryville, Calif., said its Lucira COVID-19 All-in-One Test Kit is reactive to at least 99.9% of all known COVID-19 virus strains, including the “double mutant” variant first identified in India last month.

San Jose, Calif.-based Outset Medical Inc. said its Tablo hemodialysis system was named one of seven winners in Round 2 of the Kidneyx COVID-19 Care Challenge. The Kidney Innovation Accelerator (Kidneyx) is a collaboration between the HHS and the American Society of Nephrology aimed at accelerating innovation in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of kidney diseases. The Kidneyx COVID-19 Kidney Care Challenge has a total prize pool of $300,000.