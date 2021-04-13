Biocorp SA, of Issoire, France, and Roche Diabetes Care France, a division of Risch-Rotkreutz, Switzerland-based Roche Diagnostics, reported the launch, in France, of Mallya, a medical device available in pharmacies. Developed by Biocorp, the smart insulin device collects and transfers insulin data with near 100% accuracy. Rechargeable via its USB port, the device is compatible with most disposable insulin pens.

Dublin, Ohio-based Cardinal Health Inc. was awarded a $57.8 million contract by HHS, including options that if exercised could reach $91.6 million, for the storage and distribution of 80,000 pallets of personal protective equipment to support the Strategic National Stockpile, part of the HHS’ Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response.

Tel Aviv-based Datos Health Ltd., a provider of a remote care automation platform, is partnering with Amgen Inc., of Thousand Oaks, Calif., on a study to evaluate the potential impact of digital health data to improve therapy in heart failure. The initiative has been launched in seven leading U.S. teaching hospitals and continues to enroll patients.

Miami-based digital health company Emed Technologies Corp. is partnering with Truepill Inc., of Hayward, Calif., to distribute the Abbott Binaxnow COVID-19 Ag Card Home Test nationwide.

Ethos Laboratories, a division of Newport, Ky.-based Ethos Holding Corp., has forged a strategic partnership with San Diego-based Agena Bioscience Inc. to leverage Agena’s Massarray Malditof platform for high-throughput SARS-CoV-2 variant detection.

Sacramento-based Molecular Matrix Inc. and Genscript Biotech Corp., of Piscataway, N.J., have teamed up to offer Genscript’s Cpass SARS-CoV-2 Neutralization Antibody Detection Kit to the public via physician screening. The test is the first authorized by the FDA to detect neutralizing antibodies to COVID-19.

Los Angeles-based Prexa Santé reported positive top-line results from clinical trial of Product-118, the company’s combination medical device/drug treatment for COVID-19. Preliminary data from indicated that Product-118, after just a few days of once daily doses, was highly effective as a treatment for COVID-19, with no reported side effects. Based on the study results, in January, Prexa Santé submitted a pre-IND meeting request to the FDA. It has since received a written response and is planning for manufacturing and filing of an NDA for a multinational clinical study of Product-118 for the treatment of COVID-19. The study is expected to commence within the next several months.