Immunoscape Pte. Ltd., of Singapore, said it completed a $14 million financing led by existing investors Anzu Partners and University of Tokyo Edge Capital Partners and new investor EDBI, an investment arm of the Economic Development Board of Singapore. The financing followed an $11 million equity round in August 2020. The additional funds will be used to enlarge Immunoscape’s Singapore-based team, extend its U.S. expansion and scale up its San Diego laboratory. The company also will continue to advance the capabilities of its deep immunomics platform, which enables characterization of a patient’s immunome at ultra-high resolution.

Pharmcadd Co. Ltd., of Busan, South Korea, an artificial intelligence and physics-based drug discovery company, said it closed a $16 million series B round led by Huons, Samyang Holdings, SD Biosensor, KTB Network, Daily Partners, DSC Investment, KDB Capital, Maple Investment and KB Securities. The company has raised $22 million in funding since its establishment. Funds from the series B will be used to launch the U.S. and India-based branches as well as advance its drug discovery platform technology, Pharmulator, and to expand R&D manpower. The funding will be used for the preclinical study of internal programs as well.