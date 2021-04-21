Deerfield, Ill.-based Baxter International Inc. received a new research and development grant from the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research. With the grant, Baxter will lead an initiative aiming to create a new technology platform enhancing the ability to target selective removal of pathogenic substances during certain extracorporeal blood purification therapies. The grant provides €1.5 million in funding over three years to Baxter and its research partners. Baxter and its research partners, including Rapp Polymere GmbH in Tuebingen, Germany, will help advance these efforts by identifying and analyzing potential modifications of biomaterials and hemocompatible coatings. Rapp Polymere GmbH will lend its expertise in biomaterials and coating to the initiative.

New York-based Delcath Systems Inc. reported that the U.K.’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), through the Interventional Procedures Advisory Committee, has updated its guidance for the Delcath Chemostat hepatic delivery system for melphalan in the treatment of patients with metastases in the liver from ocular melanoma. Previously, the NICE guidance recommended Chemostat only be used in the context of formal research studies. Under the revised NICE guidance, it has been categorized under a special arrangement designation. Under this designation, private insurance may be more likely to fund treatment with Chemostat, some regional funding may be more accessible, and a process is now available to seek national reimbursement.

San Francisco-based Endpoint Clinical Inc. has launched Connectionpoint, a partnership program in the e-clinical technology space. The core mission of Connectionpoint is to nurture a sustainable, scalable infrastructure amongst a network of strong, vetted partnerships to support e-clinical business and technology and drive innovation and harmonized delivery across the ecosystem, the company said.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (Labcorp), of Burlington, N.C., reported the launch of its Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit for small businesses, an initiative aimed at providing fast, convenient and reliable testing for companies with as many as 120 employees.

Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Lifeconnect LLC, a developer of next-generation wearable, sensor and patch technology and a subsidiary of Life365, reported a partnership with Movement Interactive Inc., of Phoenix, the maker of the Hiji Band and Hiji Sense for fall and concussion detection, and Affirmxh Inc., a Morrisville, N.C.-based producer of an intelligent biosensor for continuous monitoring for possible infection.

Quebec City-based Opsens Inc. has signed an agreement with Cathmedical Cardiovascular SA, of Madrid, for the integration of its coronary physiology algorithms into the Picasso system, a next-generation hemodynamic system. The integrated systems will initially focus on the Spanish cardiology market, where the Picasso has a dominant market share.

Pixcell Medical Ltd., of Yokneam, Israel, has inked an exclusive distribution agreement with Axonlab AG, of Baden, Switzerland, to distribute Hemoscreen, Pixcell’s hematology analyzer, in key European geographies.

Prevencio Inc., of Kirkland, Wash., reported an agreement with Seattle-based Atlas Genomics LLC to commercially launch its artificial intelligence-driven Hart blood tests for heart disease and the risk of heart attack, stroke and cardiovascular death.

Hilden, Germany-based Qiagen NV reported the launch of its Artus SARS-CoV-2 Prep&Amp UM Kit, which uses a liquid-based sample preparation technology to simplify and increase COVID-19 testing throughput. The test has been CE-IVD registered for use in the EU and other markets, and an application for emergency use authorization has been submitted to the FDA, allowing commercialization via notification in the U.S.

Savannah, Ga.-based Red One Medical Devices LLC said it is partnering with Quick Tube Medical LLC, of Fletcher, N.C., to deliver its FDA-registered, standardized chest tube systems to special ops units, conventional military forces, first responders and Veterans Administration hospitals. The new chest tubes first came to market earlier this month.

The 221b Foundation, a nonprofit organization established by Cambridge, Mass.-based Sherlock Biosciences Inc. to address the global COVID-19 pandemic while promoting diverse representation in STEM, reported it has granted Cooper International and United PPE licenses to develop and manufacture COVID-19 diagnostic tests using Sherlock’s CRISPR technology. The agreements will increase access in Asia and the Middle East.

Xphyto Therapeutics Corp., of Vancouver, British Columbia, said it has entered an agreement with an established German pharmaceutical wholesaler and service provider for the distribution, storage and logistics of Xphyto’s diagnostic products in Germany. The agreement gives Xphyto a full distribution partner for its CE-IVD-marked 25-minute SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR test system.