Company Product Description Indication Status
Better Therapeutics Inc., of San Francisco BT-001 Prescription digital therapeutic Treatment of type 2 diabetes Enrolled the first patient in its pivotal study; will enroll 650 individuals randomized to receive standard of care with or without BT-001; the primary efficacy endpoint of the study is difference in the mean change from baseline in A1c between the 2 groups after 90 days of treatment
Diacarta Inc., of Richmond, Calif. Rapid SARS-CoV-2 variant test Uses XNA-based Molecular Clamping Technology Detects SARS-CoV-2 variants 278 previously tested SARS-CoV-2 positive samples were analyzed in a study; the SARS-CoV-2 Spike-gene D614G mutation was detected in 58 of the 139 samples collected in January 2021 (41.7%) and in 78 of the 139 samples collected in February (56.1%); while the N501Y mutation was not detected in the samples from January, 7 of the February samples tested positive for both the N501Y and D614G mutations
Elixir Medical Corp., of Milpitas, Calif. Dynamx coronary bioadaptor system Metal implant with a drug-eluting bioresorbable polymer coating Supports the coronary artery during healing and improves vessel function Said the BIOADAPTOR randomized controlled trial is expanding to centers in Belgium and Germany; the study is enrolling 444 patients from 30 centers in Europe and Japan treated with the Dynamx Bioadaptor in a 1:1 randomization to Resolute Onyx
Solace Therapeutics Inc., of Framingham, Mass. Vesair bladder control system Compressible, air-filled balloon placed in the bladder Treatment of stress urinary incontinence Enrolled the first patient in the VESAIR clinical trial to test the safety and efficacy in the U.S.

Notes

For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.