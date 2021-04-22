Company Product Description Indication Status

Better Therapeutics Inc., of San Francisco BT-001 Prescription digital therapeutic Treatment of type 2 diabetes Enrolled the first patient in its pivotal study; will enroll 650 individuals randomized to receive standard of care with or without BT-001; the primary efficacy endpoint of the study is difference in the mean change from baseline in A1c between the 2 groups after 90 days of treatment

Diacarta Inc., of Richmond, Calif. Rapid SARS-CoV-2 variant test Uses XNA-based Molecular Clamping Technology Detects SARS-CoV-2 variants 278 previously tested SARS-CoV-2 positive samples were analyzed in a study; the SARS-CoV-2 Spike-gene D614G mutation was detected in 58 of the 139 samples collected in January 2021 (41.7%) and in 78 of the 139 samples collected in February (56.1%); while the N501Y mutation was not detected in the samples from January, 7 of the February samples tested positive for both the N501Y and D614G mutations

Elixir Medical Corp., of Milpitas, Calif. Dynamx coronary bioadaptor system Metal implant with a drug-eluting bioresorbable polymer coating Supports the coronary artery during healing and improves vessel function Said the BIOADAPTOR randomized controlled trial is expanding to centers in Belgium and Germany; the study is enrolling 444 patients from 30 centers in Europe and Japan treated with the Dynamx Bioadaptor in a 1:1 randomization to Resolute Onyx

Solace Therapeutics Inc., of Framingham, Mass. Vesair bladder control system Compressible, air-filled balloon placed in the bladder Treatment of stress urinary incontinence Enrolled the first patient in the VESAIR clinical trial to test the safety and efficacy in the U.S.