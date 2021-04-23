Cloud Dx Inc., of Waterloo, Ontario, said it plans to offer its remote patient monitoring platform, the Cloud Dx Connected Health Kit, to provincial and territory health care providers as part of the Canadian government’s newly signed bilateral agreement to enhance provincial virtual care services.

Atlanta-based Dhl Holdings Corp. has been awarded a follow-on contract to provide medical logistics to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Consolidated Mail Outpatient Pharmacy. The contract includes a base period of one year, with four one-year options, for a total value of $202 million.

Miami-based Emed Technologies Corp. reported that its at-home COVID-19 rapid testing platform is now available in Spanish with Spanish-speaking certified guides who virtually guide users through the administration of the Binaxnow rapid antigen test, made by Abbott Laboratories, of Abbott Park, Ill.

San Diego-based Illumina Inc. and Kartos Therapeutics Inc., of Redwood City, Calif., are partnering to co-develop a TP53 companion diagnostic based on Illumina’s comprehensive genomic profiling assay, Trusight Oncology 500. The companion diagnostic, for multiple hematologic indications, will be the first to use TSO 500 with peripheral whole blood as a diagnostic sample type.

Tokyo-based Jolly Good Inc. and Teijin Pharma Ltd., of Tokyo, have signed an agreement to develop virtual reality digital therapeutics for major depressive disorder, with the aim of obtaining regulatory approval from Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency.

Quidel Corp., of San Diego, said it has completed a distribution and fulfillment agreement with McKesson Corp., of Irving, Texas, to expedite consumer access to Quidel’s nonprescription Quickvue At-Home OTC COVID-19 test, which received FDA emergency use authorization in March.

Sight Diagnostics, of Tel Aviv, Israel, reported a distribution partnership with Inter Medico, of Markham, Ontario, to expand into Canada. Sight has received Health Canada approval to provide Sight Olo complete blood count analyzers to laboratories.

Spacelabs Healthcare Inc., a Snoqualmie, Wash.-based subsidiary of OSI Systems Inc., said it was awarded a three-year agreement with Premier Inc., of Charlotte, N.C., for physiological patient monitoring and noninvasive cardiology solutions.