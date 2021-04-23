Company Product Description Indication Status

Abbvie Inc., of North Chicago Venclyxto (venetoclax) B-cell lymphoma-2 inhibitor Newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted a positive opinion on the marketing application

ADC Therapeutics SA, of Lausanne, Switzerland Zynlonta (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) Antibody-drug conjugate targeting CD19 Relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma after 2 or more lines of systemic therapy FDA granted accelerated approval of the drug

Biogen Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. Aducanumab Monoclonal antibody targeting amyloid-beta Alzheimer’s disease Submitted MAAs to ANVISA in Brazil, Health Canada, the

Therapeutic Goods Agency in Australia and Swissmedic in Switzerland

Bristol Myers Squibb Co., of New York Onureg (azacitidine) Hypomethylating agent Acute myeloid leukemia after complete remission or complete remission with incomplete blood count recovery following induction therapy EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted a positive opinion on the marketing application for use of the drug as a maintenance therapy

Bristol Myers Squibb Co., of New York Opdivo (nivolumab); Yervoy (ipilimumab) Monoclonal antibodies targeting PD-1 and CTLA-4 First-line, unresectable, malignant pleural mesothelioma EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted a positive opinion on the marketing application

Calliditas Therapeutics AB, of Stockholm Nefecon Oral formulation of budesonide IgA nephropathy EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use granted accelerated assessment procedure

Eisai Co. Ltd., of Tokyo, and Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J. Lenvima (lenvatinib mesylate) and Keytruda (pembrolizumab) Receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor and monoclonal antibody targeting PD-1 Advanced uterine body cancer Submitted marketing application to Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency

Gilead Sciences Inc., of Foster City, Calif., and Eisai Co. Ltd., of Tokyo Filgotinib Janus kinase inhibitor Moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis Submitted marketing application to Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency

Glaxosmithkline plc, of London Jemperli (dostarlimab-gxly) PD-1 blocking antibody Mismatch repair-deficient recurrent or advanced endometrial cancer FDA approved the drug for use after progression on a platinum-containing regimen

Hua Medicine Ltd., of Shanghai Dorzagliatin Glucokinase stimulator Type 2 diabetes China's National Medical Products Administration accepted the NDA

Leo Pharma A/S, of Ballerup, Denmark Adtralza (tralokinumab) Monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin -13 Moderate to severe atopic dermatitis EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted a positive opinion on the marketing application

Medicago Inc., of Quebec City CoVLP Plant-derived adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine COVID-19 prophylaxis Submitted the first portion of the rolling submission to Health Canada

Protara Therapeutics Inc., of New York TARA-002 Cell-based therapy based on immunopotentiator OK-432 Lymphatic malformations Based on feedback from the FDA, the company plans to run a manufacturing comparability study in the second half of 2021 and then run a study in pediatric patients after gaining alignment with the FDA on the study design

Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland Enspryng (satralizumab) Monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin-6 Anti-aquaporin-4 antibody seropositive neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted a positive opinion on the marketing application

Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland Ventana MMR DxDx Immunohistochemistry test for DNA mismatch repair biomarkers Advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer FDA approved the companion diagnostic test for Jemperli (dostarlimab-gxly, Glaxosmithkline plc)

Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc., of Shanghai Serplulimab (HLX-10) Monoclonal antibody targeting PD-1 Unresectable or metastatic microsatellite instability-high solid tumors unresponsive to standard therapy China National Medical Products Administration accepted the NDA

Shorla Pharma Ltd., of Clonel, Ireland SH-111 Undisclosed drug based on a standard-of-care treatment T-cell leukemia FDA accepted the marketing application and granted a priority review