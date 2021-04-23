|Company
|Abbvie Inc., of North Chicago
|Venclyxto (venetoclax)
|B-cell lymphoma-2 inhibitor
|Newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia
|EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted a positive opinion on the marketing application
|ADC Therapeutics SA, of Lausanne, Switzerland
|Zynlonta (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl)
|Antibody-drug conjugate targeting CD19
|Relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma after 2 or more lines of systemic therapy
|FDA granted accelerated approval of the drug
|Biogen Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Aducanumab
|Monoclonal antibody targeting amyloid-beta
|Alzheimer’s disease
|Submitted MAAs to ANVISA in Brazil, Health Canada, the
Therapeutic Goods Agency in Australia and Swissmedic in Switzerland
|Bristol Myers Squibb Co., of New York
|Onureg (azacitidine)
|Hypomethylating agent
|Acute myeloid leukemia after complete remission or complete remission with incomplete blood count recovery following induction therapy
|EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted a positive opinion on the marketing application for use of the drug as a maintenance therapy
|Bristol Myers Squibb Co., of New York
|Opdivo (nivolumab); Yervoy (ipilimumab)
|Monoclonal antibodies targeting PD-1 and CTLA-4
|First-line, unresectable, malignant pleural mesothelioma
|EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted a positive opinion on the marketing application
|Calliditas Therapeutics AB, of Stockholm
|Nefecon
|Oral formulation of budesonide
|IgA nephropathy
|EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use granted accelerated assessment procedure
|Eisai Co. Ltd., of Tokyo, and Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J.
|Lenvima (lenvatinib mesylate) and Keytruda (pembrolizumab)
|Receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor and monoclonal antibody targeting PD-1
|Advanced uterine body cancer
|Submitted marketing application to Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency
|Gilead Sciences Inc., of Foster City, Calif., and Eisai Co. Ltd., of Tokyo
|Filgotinib
|Janus kinase inhibitor
|Moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis
|Submitted marketing application to Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency
|Glaxosmithkline plc, of London
|Jemperli (dostarlimab-gxly)
|PD-1 blocking antibody
|Mismatch repair-deficient recurrent or advanced endometrial cancer
|FDA approved the drug for use after progression on a platinum-containing regimen
|Hua Medicine Ltd., of Shanghai
|Dorzagliatin
|Glucokinase stimulator
|Type 2 diabetes
|China's National Medical Products Administration accepted the NDA
|Leo Pharma A/S, of Ballerup, Denmark
|Adtralza (tralokinumab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin-13
|Moderate to severe atopic dermatitis
|EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted a positive opinion on the marketing application
|Medicago Inc., of Quebec City
|CoVLP
|Plant-derived adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|Submitted the first portion of the rolling submission to Health Canada
|Protara Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|TARA-002
|Cell-based therapy based on immunopotentiator OK-432
|Lymphatic malformations
|Based on feedback from the FDA, the company plans to run a manufacturing comparability study in the second half of 2021 and then run a study in pediatric patients after gaining alignment with the FDA on the study design
|Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Enspryng (satralizumab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin-6
|Anti-aquaporin-4 antibody seropositive neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder
|EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted a positive opinion on the marketing application
|Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Ventana MMR DxDx
|Immunohistochemistry test for DNA mismatch repair biomarkers
|Advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer
|FDA approved the companion diagnostic test for Jemperli (dostarlimab-gxly, Glaxosmithkline plc)
|Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc., of Shanghai
|Serplulimab (HLX-10)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting PD-1
|Unresectable or metastatic microsatellite instability-high solid tumors unresponsive to standard therapy
|China National Medical Products Administration accepted the NDA
|Shorla Pharma Ltd., of Clonel, Ireland
|SH-111
|Undisclosed drug based on a standard-of-care treatment
|T-cell leukemia
|FDA accepted the marketing application and granted a priority review
