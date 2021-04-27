|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Advanced Biological Laboratories SA, of Luxembourg
|Ultragene SARS-CoV-2 Triple Assay
|RT-PCR test for qualitative detection of RNA from SARS-CoV-2 and genomic variantions on the spike gene and on the ORF1ab gene in upper respiratory specimens from individuals suspected of COVID-19
|COVID-19 testing
|CE-IVD mark
|Fractyl Laboratories Inc., of Lexington, Mass.
|Revita DMR
|Minimally invasive, endoscopic procedure uses heat to resurface the lining of the upper intestine
|Insulin-treated type 2 diabetes
|FDA breakthrough device designation
|Johnson & Johnson Vision, of Jacksonville, Fla.
|Acuvue Theravision with Ketotifen
|Daily disposable contact lens containing an H1 histamine receptor antagonist
|Vision correction in patients who experience itchy allergy eyes due to allergic conjunctivitis
|Health Canada approval
|
Notes
