Company Product Description Indication Status
Advanced Biological Laboratories SA, of Luxembourg Ultragene SARS-CoV-2 Triple Assay RT-PCR test for qualitative detection of RNA from SARS-CoV-2 and genomic variantions on the spike gene and on the ORF1ab gene in upper respiratory specimens from individuals suspected of COVID-19 COVID-19 testing CE-IVD mark
Fractyl Laboratories Inc., of Lexington, Mass. Revita DMR Minimally invasive, endoscopic procedure uses heat to resurface the lining of the upper intestine Insulin-treated type 2 diabetes FDA breakthrough device designation
Johnson & Johnson Vision, of Jacksonville, Fla. Acuvue Theravision with Ketotifen Daily disposable contact lens containing an H1 histamine receptor antagonist Vision correction in patients who experience itchy allergy eyes due to allergic conjunctivitis Health Canada approval

Notes

For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.