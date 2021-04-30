Salt Lake City-based Arup Laboratories Inc., Techcyte Inc., of Orem, Utah, and The University of Utah are partnering to develop Nanospot.AI, an under five-minute, easy-to-administer SARS-CoV-2 antibody test. The patent-pending Nanospot.AI is performed on a spot of blood obtained from a finger prick, with results delivered to the user’s mobile phone. The test could be used around the globe to help prioritize who should receive COVID-19 vaccinations or to quickly detect whether individuals are safe for travel or immigration purposes. Clinical validation studies of Nanospot.AI are currently underway.

Horsham, Pa.-based Conventus-Flower Orthopedics reported a partnership with Savannah, Ga.-based Red One Medical, a private sector scout of medical innovation for the Department of Veterans Affairs and Department of Defense. Conventus-Flower develops Ready-For-Surgery single-use, sterile packaged implant and instrument kits.

Westford, Mass.-based Cynosure LLC said it has entered an agreement to acquire the Myellevate surgical suture system, expanding the company’s portfolio of minimally invasive facial rejuvenation solutions. Myellevate has its headquarters in Newport Beach, Calif. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Evon Medics LLC, of Elkridge, Md., has been awarded a $2.5 million nondilutive grant for it Small Business Innovation Research phase II clinical trials for the evaluation of its noninvasive computerized olfactory training (COT) medical device for home-based treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The portable COT device uses chemosensory stimulation of the primary olfactory cortex for the treatment of AD. The funding is sponsored by the National Institute on Aging.

South San Francisco-based Genome Medical Inc. reported an expansion of its technology offering to augment the clinical services provided by its nationwide team of genetic specialists. Through an exclusive licensing of Health Heritage, a family medical history and genomic decision support application, the company will automate the collection of a patient’s comprehensive family health history and incorporate the findings into an accurate and timely genetic risk assessment.

Leuven, Belgium-based Midiagnostics NV, a spinoff of the nano-electronics research center Imec, reported the launch of rapid PCR test for point-of-care COVID-19 testing. A nasopharyngeal swab sample is transferred on a PCR testcard, from which the results are read by a compact reader. According to the company, the test has the potential to achieve excellent accuracy at a speed 20 times faster than traditional PCR machines in labs.

Specific Diagnostics LLC, of Mountain View, Calif., said that the Department of Defense has awarded the company a grant to utilize its Reveal Rapid AST system for rapid assessment of the efficacy of bacteriophage in expressing pathogens. The amount of the award was not disclosed.

Vocera Communications Inc., of San Jose, Calif., said it is acquiring San Diego-based Patientsafe Solutions Inc., a company that consolidates secure messages, voice calls, alerts and nurse call notifications with data from EHRs to increase workflow efficiency in a mobile smartphone app. The deal is expected to close in the next few days. Terms were not disclosed.