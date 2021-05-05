San Diego-based Axim Biotechnologies Inc. reported that the company’s manufacturing partner Empowered Diagnostics LLC, of Pompano Beach, Fla., has filed for emergency approval to use Immunopass, the company’s rapid test that semi-quantitatively measures levels of COVID-19 neutralizing antibodies, to detect COVID-19 neutralizing antibodies in whole blood at point-of-care locations throughout Canada and the EU. Empowered Diagnostics’ application is currently under review by Health Canada for approval for use in the country. Additionally, the company has filed for a CE mark,

Centogene NV reported research revealing six gene-disease associations for a wide range of genetic disorders and confirmation of 31 additional candidate genes. The findings are a result of in-depth analyses into the company’s rare disease Bio/Databank, after standard genetic testing was unable to determine the exact cause of symptoms. As a result, more than 90 patients were able to finally receive a diagnosis – opening the potential to diagnose countless others following further research. Additionally, these findings have revealed potential treatment options for patients based on known-disease overlaps. The landmark study’s findings have been published in Genetics in Medicine.

Cambridge, UK-based CN Bio Ltd., a developer of single- and multi-organ-on-chip microphysiological systems (MPS) that improve the accuracy and efficiency of drug discovery, reported the FDA has extended their research collaboration, for a further three years. The scope of the research carried out with the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research has now been broadened to include the exploration of CN Bio’s lung-on-a-chip using the Physiomimix MPS platform, to appraise the system’s use for the evaluation of inhaled drug products and assessing additional applications for CN Bio’s liver model.

Eagle Genomics Ltd., of Cambridge, U.K., established a new operation in Hyderabad, India to speed development of its platform which applies network science to biology and serve the Indian customer base.

San Diego-based Exagen Inc. established a collaboration with Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network’s Research Institute and Autoimmunity Institute to develop novel biomarkers for the diagnosis, prognosis and monitoring of autoimmune diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus.

Tel Aviv-based Femselect Ltd. and Lina Medical USA Inc., of Norcross, Ga., established a strategic sales partnership to reach pelvic floor surgeons in the U.S. with Femselect’s Enplace pelvic floor ligament fixation system.

Fluxergy, of Irvine, Calif., reported that its COVID-19 platform is unaffected by SARS-CoV-2 variants and remains a viable solution for rapid PCR testing.

Heartflow Inc., of Redwood City, Calif., joined forces with Medaxiom Inc., of Neptune Beach, Fla., to improve care delivery for patients with coronary artery disease. Medaxiom is a cardiovascular consulting firm owned by the American College of Cardiology Foundation.

Isohelix Ltd., a division of Harrietsham, U.K.-based Cell Projects Ltd., and Autogen Inc., of Holliston, Mass., signed a supply agreement to enable Isohelix’s Genefix saliva collection products to run on the Autogen Flexstar and Flexstar+ DNA extraction workflows for automated genomic DNA extraction and isolation.

Wayne, Inc.-based Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas Inc. agreed to embed Boulder, Colo.-based Nvoq Inc.’s cloud-based speech recognition and automation solution in its Exa Platform for imaging, archiving, communication, and billing.

Nottingham, U.K.-based Oncimmune Holdings plc regained the intellectual and distribution rights for the Earlycdt product portfolio in China and Hong Kong from Genostics Co. Ltd., a division of Zhubei City, Taiwan-based Gene Group Holdings Ltd., to which it had licensed the rights in 2018.

Charlotte, N.C.-based Perahealth Inc. has been awarded a contract from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, part of HHS’ Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, to development and install the Rothman Index Risk Triage tool, for mobile and desk applications, as a new option for hospitals across the U.S. The project aims to an objective, COVID-19-focused, rapidly deployable triage tool widely available to U.S. hospitals via a HIPAA-secure, cloud-based application to improve response to current and future health threats.

Rxbio Corp., a Canadian biotech distribution company based out of Toronto and Dublin, reported that it is distributing Spectrum Solutions Inc.’s SDNA-2000 and SDNA-3000 saliva collection kits in Canada. Madison, Ala.-based Spectrum received emergency use authorization from the FDA for its saliva-based system in January.

Santa Clara, Calif.-based Sientra Inc., a medical aesthetics company focused on plastic surgeons, said it received an innovative technology contract from Vizient Inc., of Irving, Texas, for its Allox2 tissue expander. The contract took effect May 1, 2021.

Toronto-based Stagezero Life Sciences Ltd. said it will distribute, via its partner Ichor Blood Services, of Calgary, Alberta, through a Canadian retail outlet, COVID-19 PCR saliva test kits in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario, beginning May 5, 2021.

United Health Products Inc., of Henderson, Nev., said that following the resubmission of its PMA for its Hemostyp gauze on April 6, the FDA has accepted for review and commenced its substantive review of the application. Hemostyp is a patented, neutralized, oxidized, regenerated cellulose hemostatic agent designed to control bleeding.

Takoma Park, Md.-based US Medical Innovations LLC (USMI) said it is developing the first surgical robot for cancer surgery. According to the company, the Canady Surgical System is a space-efficient, cost-effective, standalone solution for robotic-assisted surgery during open, laparoscopic, endoscopic, thoracoscopic and trans-oral surgical procedures. USMI expects to have the system, which includes voice command technology, in clinical trials later this year.

Vtnc, a Seoul, South Korea-based med-tech company, said it has developed the world’s first vest-like wearable hybrid scoliosis brace. Spinamic is suitable for a wide range of patients, from those with mild scoliotic symptoms to patient with neuromuscular disease who struggle to wear a rigid plastic brace.