Mountain View, Calif.-based Aditx Therapeutics Inc., reported that Littleton, Colo.-based Meridian Health Services Network will offer Aditxtscore for COVID-19 to its network of health care provider partners. By assessing an individual's immune biomarkers, Aditxtscore will be able to measure indications of immunity to specific disease. Aditxtscore applications include the recently commercialized Aditxtscore for COVID-19, developed for use in detecting antibodies and neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 antigens. Other applications under development include, among others, predicting dynamic monitoring of the immune system in infectious and autoimmune diseases, organ transplantation, gut health and allergy.

The Seventh Circuit Court upheld a lower court ruling barring sales of Meridien, Colo.-based Aegis Spine Inc.’s Accelfix-xt based on its unapproved use of the Prolift expandable cage design developed by Life Spine Inc., of Huntley, Ill. Aegis Spine is a division of Seoul-based L&K Biomed Co. Ltd.

American Cryostem Corp., of Eatontown, N.J., has signed a letter of intent with Advanced Regenerative Associates LLC of Tinton Falls, N.J. for the development of a cell-based wound covering treatment for non-healing wounds, skin ulcers, and limb ischemia associated with type II diabetes, burns, and other systemic conditions.

Franklin Lakes, N.J.-based BD (Becton, Dickinson and Co.) reported it plans to spin off the company's Diabetes Care business as an independent, publicly traded company. BD said it believes the spinoff of the Diabetes Care business will create long-term value for BD shareholders and create a platform to continue to enhance the tools provided to people with diabetes. While the unit will be a new, publicly traded company, the Diabetes Care business has roots in BD's introduction of the world's first specialized insulin syringe in 1924. Today, the Diabetes Care business is the leading producer of diabetes injection devices, producing approximately 8 billion injection devices annually and serving about 30 million patients, more than any other company in the world. The Diabetes Care business generated revenues of nearly $1.1 billion, with 48% of revenues generated outside of the U.S., including 17% of revenues from emerging markets. The new company will have manufacturing sites in the U.S., Ireland, and China, and is expected to have office locations in New Jersey and Massachusetts. The spinoff is expected to be completed in the first half of calendar year 2022, and will be led by Devdatt Kurdikar, currently worldwide president of BD Diabetes Care.

Atlanta-based Cirrusmd, a provider of on-demand virtual care services, reported its partnership with Denver-based Flexcare Digital Health LLC, a provider of online and on-demand health care delivery services to private and public employers. The partnership allows Flexcare's employer groups to access the Cirrusmd provider network of licensed, multi-specialty physicians, delivering text-first care to members throughout the U.S.

New York-based Daxor Corp. reported the initiation of a multicenter clinical trial with two Veterans Affairs Medical Centers to evaluate blood volume analysis guided management of acute decompensated heart failure utilizing the BVA-100 blood test.

The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, the research division of New York’s Northwell Health, received a five-year $3.7 million grant from the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute of General Medical Sciences to support research into the molecular basis of bioelectronic medicine.

Chicago-based GE Healthcare acquired Paris-based Zionexa with a goal of bringing Zionexa’s pipeline biomarkers and recently FDA-approved PET imaging agent for breast cancer, Cerianna, to market.

Glooko Inc., of Gothenburg, Sweden, collaborated with Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co. to simplify insulin pen therapy management for people with diabetes who live outside the U.S.

Toronto-based Moleculight partnered with Baltimore-based Tissue Analytics Inc., a subsidiary of Net Health Systems Inc., of Pittsburgh, to integrate Moleculight’s I:X fluorescence imaging device for wound care with Tissue Analytics’ API program.

Nemaura Medical Inc., of Loughborough, U.K., announced progress with the German regulatory authority on reimbursement for its Sugarbeat device. GBA determined its review was not required and forwarded Sugarbeat to the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds for listing in the durable medical catalog.

Toronto-based Profound Medical Corp. has signed a multi-site imaging center agreement for Tulsa-Pro with Plantation, Fla.-based Akumin Inc., a provider of freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the U.S. Profound expects to install Tulsa-Pro systems at up to 10 Akumin centers to be outfitted with diagnostic and therapeutic imaging services specifically dedicated toward men’s health. The initial geographic focus of the relationship will be in the State of Florida, with Texas and Pennsylvania expected to follow.

San Diego-based Quidel Corp. established a retail collaboration with Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., headquartered in Deerfield, Ill., to sell the Quickvue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test to consumers at the retail pharmacy’s 7,600 U.S. locations.

Dallas-based Recuro Health acquired Boston-based Udotest Inc., adding at-home laboratory testing to Recuro’s digital health solutions and services and expanding return-to-work COVID-19 testing options for employers, patients and payers.

Baltimore-based RNA Disease Diagnostics published a stepwise protocol for molecular diagnosis of COVID-19 using an RNA-extraction-free nano-amplified colorimetric test in Nature Protocols.

Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland, agreed to work with Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co. to optimize insulin pen therapy for people with diabetes.

Asheboro, N.C.-based Technimark LLC partnered with Rhinostics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., and Hamilton, Ohio-based Imflux Inc., a subsidiary of Cincinnati-based Proctor & Gamble Co., to produce and distribute medical-grade polypropylene nasal swabs for health care and research use.

Watchmaker Genomics, of Boulder, Colo., and Boston-based Molecular Loop partnered to accelerate the commercialization of streamlined, high-stringency genetic testing for surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 and other pathogens.