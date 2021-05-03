Soulbrain Holdings has acquired Pixcell Medical Technologies Ltd. as part of the company's shift into health care and in vitro diagnostics. Soulbrain has designated the bio-health care industry as its "engine for new growth." Pixcell makes a rapid point-of-care blood testing platform in line with Soulbrain's focus on miniaturized medical devices. Soulbrain's first foray in the space was the acquisition of Ark Diagnostics in 2018.

FDA clears Molli Surgical’s magnetic breast tumor marking device

Molli Surgical Inc. has won the FDA’s nod for its wire-free localization technology for breast cancer surgery. The Molli system helps radiologists tag cancerous lesions quickly and precisely, facilitating surgical excision and eliminating a source of anxiety associated with breast tumor removal.

Study confirms that TAVR center locations have done little to improve rural access

The history of Medicare coverage of transcatheter aortic valve replacement devices has not lacked for controversy despite the massive positive impact on outcomes. Ashwin Nathan, of Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, said a new analysis made clear that the expansion of centers qualified to perform TAVR procedures has been nearly all in high population density areas with an existing TAVR program, thus leaving out the still-forgotten rural patient.

Celltrion wins European approval for ELISA COVID-19 test kit

HONG KONG – Celltrion Inc. has received the CE mark for Tekitrust, its COVID-19 test kit developed with Mico Biomed Co. Ltd. “Mico, which is a diagnostic device specialist, partnered with Celltrion to combine both companies’ strengths in the test kit sector,” a Celltrion representative told BioWorld. Mico will manufacture the kits, while Celltrion handles marketing and sales.

EC fines Merck subsidiary over M&A divestiture info

In a first for the biotech industry, the European Commission has imposed a €7.5 million (US$9.05 million) fine on Sigma-Aldrich, under the EU’s 2004 Merger Regulation, for providing incorrect or misleading information during a merger investigation. The dubious honor cites the company, which produces research and biotech tools, for not disclosing an innovative project closely linked to business that was to be divested as part of its 2015 acquisition by Merck KGaA, of Darmstadt, Germany.

Also in the news

