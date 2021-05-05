4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc., of Emeryville, Calif., said it formed a collaboration with investigators at the University of California, Berkeley focused on expanding the power of 4DMT’s therapeutic vector evolution platform by applying machine learning technology to the AAV vector capsid datasets generated from the platform. The research will be conducted with Jennifer Listgarten, professor in Berkeley’s Center for Computational Biology, Berkeley Artificial Intelligence Research Lab and Chan Zuckerberg Biohub, and David Schaffer, professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering, molecular and cell biology at Berkeley’s Helen Wills Neuroscience Institute and co-founder and chief scientific advisor at 4DMT.

Alchemab Therapeutics Ltd., of Cambridge, U.K., said it formed a collaboration with Astrazeneca plc, also of Cambridge, U.K., to accelerate prostate cancer research. The companies will conduct a proof-of-concept study using Alchemab’s drug discovery platform as a diagnostic tool to identify disease biomarkers with the potential to inform the development of antibody-based therapeutics. Alchemab will sequence and explore antibody repertoires in patient samples from a trial of an immuno-oncology agent in Astrazeneca’s pipeline to define antibody signatures that may predict patient responses to therapy. Ultimately, the collaboration aims to identify disease-relevant antibodies that may yield insights into disease biology to permit development of a protective antibody or enable drug discovery against a previously unknown disease target. The alliance comes just weeks after Alchemab closed an $83 million series A to take programs in neurodegenerative diseases and cancer into the clinic.

Alligator Bioscience AB, of Lund, Sweden, said Cancer Immunology, Immunotherapy published preclinical data showing that its agonist anti-CD40 antibody, mitazalimab (ADC-1013; JNJ-64457107), activated dendritic cells and tumor-reactive T cells, resulting in enhanced antitumor efficacy in combination with a model cancer vaccine.

Athenex Inc., of Buffalo, N.Y., said it acquired Kuur Therapeutics Inc., of Houston, a developer of off-the-shelf CAR-NKT cell immunotherapies to treat solid and hematological malignancies. Athenex agreed to pay $70 million up front, mainly in the form of Athenex common stock, to Kuur shareholders and certain former employees and directors, with the potential for up to $115 million in milestone payments in cash, additional Athenex stock or a combination, at the discretion of Athenex. The transaction is designed to expand the cell therapy development capability of Athenex using Kuur’s platform, which offers applications based on transducing NKT cells with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) and T-cell receptors (TCRs) to target hematological and solid cancers, respectively. In March 2021, Athenex was dealt a blow that raised questions about its Orascovery platform when the FDA rejected its NDA for Oraxol, its oral version of paclitaxel, to treat metastatic breast cancer. Kuur is assessing KUR-501, an autologous product in which NKT cells are engineered with a CAR targeting GD2, in the phase I GINAKIT2 study in people with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma and KUR-502, an allogeneic product in which NKT cells are engineered with a CAR targeting CD19, in the phase I ANCHOR study in adults with relapsed or refractory CD19-positive malignancies. On May 5, Athenex shares (NASDAQ:ATNX) jumped 84 cents, or 23%, to close at $4.55.

Celularity Inc., of Florham Park, N.J., and Palantir Technologies Inc., of Denver, are partnering to use the Palantir Foundry platform to integrate data obtained from Celularity’s discovery and process development as well as manufacturing and biorepository operations. As part of the collaboration, Palantir plans to make an undisclosed equity investment in Celularity immediately following Celularity’s planned merger with GX Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition corp. based in New York.

Cytodyn Inc., of Vancouver, Wash., is partnering with Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital in São Paulo, Brazil, to run two phase III trials testing Cytodyn’s CCR5 antagonist, leronlimab, in patients with COVID-19. The studies, which will enroll 1,500 patients in total for both trials, are expected to produce interim results in October or November 2021.

Enesi Pharma Ltd., of Oxford, U.K., has demonstrated that its measles and rubella vaccines were thermally stable at temperatures of 40 degrees C for three days and at 25 degrees C for at least one month. Further longer-term stability studies are underway. Enesi also plans to run preclinical immunogenicity studies on the vaccines.

Errant Gene Therapeutics Inc., of Tampa, Fla., plans to change its name to San Rocco Therapeutics, the namesake of the patron saint of hopeless disease.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc., of New York, expanded its sponsored research agreement with Virginia Commonwealth University for study the peptide COVID-19 therapeutic HT-002, which Hoth licensed from the university. The new experiments will focus on the ability of HT-002 to inhibit SARS-CoV-2 virus variants.

Ibio Inc., of Bryan, Texas, and Fraunhofer USA Inc., of Newark, Del., settled their lawsuit over intellectual property (IP) related to plant-based biopharmaceutical production. In exchange for a license on Ibio’s IP, Fraunhofer will make an initial payment that will cover Ibio’s legal fees and expenses and undisclosed payments in March 2022 and March 2023.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, of Dublin, completed its $7.2 billion acquisition of London-based GW Pharmaceuticals plc.

Mind Medicine Inc., of New York, launched Project Angie, a program to study LSD as a treatment for a severe pain. The company is preparing a pre-IND briefing package for a phase IIa proof-of-concept study with a plan to submit it to the FDA in the second half of 2021. Mindmed is also evaluating using LSD as a treatment for chronic pain syndrome.

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc., of Denver, and contract research organization Leadgen Labs LLC, of Orange, Conn., are partnering to synthesize novel psychedelic molecules. Financial terms of the partnership weren’t disclosed.

Nicox SA, of Sophia Antipolis, France, licensed the rights to Zerviate (cetirizine ophthalmic solution) in Mexico to Laboratorios Grin, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lupin Ltd., of Mumbai, India. Nicox will receive an undisclosed license fee and is eligible for regulatory and sales milestone payments as well as double-digit royalties on net sales of the drug in Mexico.

Olix Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Suwon, South Korea, and PCI Biotech Holding ASA, of Oslo, Norway, are collaborating to explore the possibility of combining PCI’s fimaNAc delivery technology with Olix’s preclinical androgenic alopecia asiRNA treatment, OLX-104C. If successful, the companies plan on exploring the potential for further development and partnerships. Financial terms of the partnership weren’t disclosed.

Takara Bio Europe AB, of Göteberg, Sweden, licensed its clinical-grade human embryonic stem cell lines to Pancryos, of Copenhagen, Denmark. Pancryos plans to use the cells to generate stem cell-derived, glucose-responsive beta cells.

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc., of Ottawa, Ontario, licensed the right to Reduvo Adversa, Qixleef and Enjouca in Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Germany to Dancann Pharma A/S, of Ansager, Denmark. Tetra is eligible for up-front and milestone payments of up to CA$1.5 million (US$1.22 million). Tetra estimates cumulative royalties on sales of the products from 2021 to 2028 will be in excess of CA$46 million.

Tiziana Life Sciences plc, of New York, retained Takanawa Japan K.K., of Tokyo, to help Tiziana find a clinical partner in Japan and other Asian countries for further clinical development of its cyclin dependent kinase inhibitor, milciclib, as a treatment for advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.