PERTH, Australia – Australia’s budget theme for the 2021 to 2022 fiscal year is rebuilding the economy following COVID-19, and med-tech and biotech leaders were praising some of the new measures.

The government is encouraging investment in Australian med tech and biotech by introducing a patent box that will reduce taxes on income from innovative research to encourage businesses to undertake research and development in Australia and keep intellectual property in the country.

According to the plan, corporate income derived from those patents would be taxed at a 17% corporate tax rate, down from the current 30% rate.

“We want to see more innovation commercialized in Australia. Under the patent box, income earned from new patents that have been developed in Australia will be taxed at a concessional 17% rate – almost half the rate that applies to large companies,” said Treasurer Josh Frydenberg in his May 11 budget speech.

“We commend whole-heartedly the patent box announced in tonight’s budget for medical and biotechnology innovations,” said AusBiotech CEO Lorraine Chiroiu.

“Research and innovation are central to Australia’s international competitiveness, and the patent box will help bridge the gap to commercialization and support companies to keep the development of their IP and the value they create from it – especially by manufacturing locally – in Australia to benefit Australians.”

Digital health incubator ANDHealth welcomed the review of the administrative framework of the broader research and development tax incentive to be conducted by the end of this year.

COVID-19 response

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, the government has committed more than AU$25 billion (UA$19.4 billion) toward its COVID-19 health response. The new budget includes AU$1.9 billion to drive the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, including AU$557 million to test for COVID-19 transmission.

The COVID-19 vaccine rollout includes administering vaccines, managing distribution and logistics, monitoring data and communicating and supporting states. The government has also committed to purchasing additional vaccine doses to add to the national stockpile.

"What the pandemic had led to is a transformation of the health care system, and [it] also highlighted areas which need addressing,” said Bruce Thompson, dean of the School of Health Sciences at Swinburne University in Melbourne.

“For us to live alongside the COVID-19 pandemic, we need very rapid (less than one minute), simple SARS-COV-2 testing, better treatments and, importantly, new and better vaccines that are developed and manufactured here in Australia.

“Considering the total amount of spending in the budget allocated to the pandemic, it is relatively modest considering the devastating impact that the pandemic has had on our nation’s health care system and economy," he said.

Australia will invest AU$6.7 billion over four years to drive research that improves health outcomes and creates jobs. Funding for research projects through the Medical Research Future Fund (MRFF) has grown from $61 million in 2016 and is projected to be $650 million in 2022 and beyond.

As part of that funding, the MRFF will receive AU$2.4 billion, the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) will receive AU$3.6 billion, and the Biomedical Translation Fund (BTF) will receive AU$500 million in funding. A further AU$85 million for new program rounds will be allocated for clinical trials activity and rare diseases.

John Shine, president of the Australian Academy of Science, said the new budget contained mixed news for science.

“It is important for Australia’s future to ensure we have strong investment in basic research to be able to translate discoveries. The budget contains no significant new funding for fundamental discovery science and no initiatives to stem the loss of university science jobs,” he said, adding that the AAS “welcomes the commitment to develop an Australian mRNA manufacturing capability to fight COVID-19, the flu and future pandemics.”

Improving access to medicines

The government will invest $43 billion over four years in the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS), which provides subsidized medicines.

Industry and the government will work together to continue streamlining and deregulating processes to apply for reimbursement of new products and services. To that end, AU$36 million will be invested in the Health Products Portal, a new one-stop shop for applying electronically to list for reimbursement of medicines, medical and diagnostic services and medical devices.

Medicines Australia praised the investment in new PBS listings. It noted that the AU$43 billion pegged for new and amended PBS listings includes AU$878.7 million for new medicines on the PBS.

“This federal budget recognizes that health is the key to our economic recovery,” said Medicines Australia CEO Liz de Somer. “We recognize the significant investment in the COVID-19 vaccine response and listing new advances in medicines.”

Medical device reforms

Medicare funding will see an increase of more than AU$6 billion this fiscal year, with AU$125.7 billion earmarked over four years.

Funding will include telehealth measures and implementing reforms to the Medicare Benefits Schedule (MBS). New investments include AU$711.7 million for new and amended listings on the MBS, and AU$288.5 million to include transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy for patients with medication-resistant major depressive disorder.

To modernize and improve the administration of the prostheses list, AU$23.1 million will be allocated over four years, plus AU$2.1 million per year going forward.

The budget includes a AU$1.5 billion commitment to expand manufacturing in areas including medical products that will support further growth in the med-tech sector.

The Medical Technology Association of Australia (MTAA) welcomed the decision to retain the prostheses list as part of the budget announcements on reforms to private health insurance.

MTAA CEO Ian Burgess said stakeholder industry groups were ready to see positive prostheses list reforms that ensure patients continue to have access to life-saving medical technologies with no out-of-pocket costs.

“Tonight’s announcement has ensured the Department of Health is well resourced to engage in broad consultation during the prostheses list reform process,” he said. “MTAA looks forward to working with the government to ensure the future of the prostheses list and also the budget commitment to new streamlined pathways for listing devices is delivered.”

The digital health industry will get AU$1.2 billion, with AU$421.6 million for ongoing development on the My Health Record, Australia’s electronic health record overhaul, as well as funding the Australian Digital Heath Agency.

The budget includes AU$204.6 million to extend telehealth arrangements until Dec. 31, 2021, bringing the total investment to AU$3.6 billion, Health Minister Greg Hunt said.

Digital health incubator ANDHealth said the budget included some broad initiatives that will benefit Australia’s nascent digital health sector.

“Digital health technologies go beyond electronic medical records and critical connectivity and infrastructure into digital medicine and digital therapeutics,” said ANDHealth CEO Bronwyn Le Grice.

“These technologies represent the cutting edge of medical product development, meeting stringent clinical and commercial requirements before being placed in the hands of patients and health care providers. These technologies will form the foundation of a truly modern health care system, providing care to those who need it, whenever they need it, wherever they are.”

“ANDHealth welcomes the further extension to the reimbursement of telehealth within the budget; however, we encourage the government to take further steps to make universal access to telehealth a permanent feature of our health care system,” Le Grice said.

“Telehealth is a critical platform for connecting with more sophisticated remote patient management technologies which support the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of health conditions via digital medicine and digital therapeutics technologies.”